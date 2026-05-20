Aphranel Hosts "The Poetics of Time" Cultural Forum at Rome Exhibition in Shanghai

Where Regenerative Aesthetics Meets Architecture, Fashion, and Cultural Philosophy

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, Aphranel® hosted its "Twin Peaks Lecture" and immersive runway presentation beneath the dome of the Roma Roma exhibition at the Shanghai World Expo Museum, bringing together voices from regenerative aesthetics, fashion, craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and the arts around a central question:

What defines beauty that can truly endure through time?

“Legends of Gods” inside the Roman art exhibition: “ROMA——From Olympus to Capitoline” “The Poetics of Time” Cultural Forum inside the Roman art exhibition: “ROMA——From Olympus to Capitoline” Aphranel presented an immersive runway show inside the Roman art exhibition

Held inside the exhibition's "Legends of Gods," surrounded by classical Roman sculptures and beneath a Pantheon-inspired dome, the forum framed a conversation between ancient civilization and contemporary regenerative aesthetics.

"Rome was not built in a day" formed the philosophical foundation of the event. For Aphranel, the phrase speaks to more than a decade of regenerative biomaterial research and development — from pioneering proprietary CaHA microsphere technology to securing China's first Class III medical device approval for an injectable Calcium Hydroxylapatite facial filler, with EU MDR certification now underway.

"A willingness to wait is itself a hallmark of premium craftsmanship," said Lin Guangming, founder of Aphranel.

"The Roman dome represents the integration of engineering, artistry, and belief. Building a regenerative material capable of enduring long-term clinical scrutiny requires the same commitment to precision, patience, and responsibility."

The forum featured a range of guests, including Aphranel founder Lin Guangming, aesthetic medicine experts, museum representatives, curators, fashion leaders, and heritage artisans.

Discussions throughout the evening touched on craftsmanship, regenerative aesthetics, luxury, cultural identity, and the relationship between medicine and art.

Medical experts also addressed the growing shift toward regenerative and anatomy-led aesthetic approaches, highlighting controlled degradation, collagen regeneration, and long-term structural harmony as emerging priorities in aesthetic medicine.

Museum and cultural representatives discussed how ancient Roman architecture and sculpture continue to shape contemporary ideas of beauty, proportion, and permanence, while fashion and art leaders examined the enduring relationship between timeless aesthetics and contemporary visual culture.

As part of the event, Aphranel also presented an immersive runway show inspired by architecture and sculptural form. Models wearing couture looks curated by internationally renowned fashion designer Grace Chen and fashion industry leader Chai Fangjun moved through the colonnade beneath the Roman dome in silhouettes defined by balance, contour, and movement.

The event underscored Aphranel's growing international presence within the regenerative aesthetics sector, as the brand prepares for EU MDR certification.

The forum formed part of Aphranel's ongoing initiative to promote cross-disciplinary dialogue around regenerative aesthetics, long-term aesthetics, and contemporary perspectives on beauty.

SOURCE Aphranel