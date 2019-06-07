Aphria adds to planned portfolio of vapes & concentrates with PAX Labs agreement

Solei, RIFF and Aphria medical cannabis to be available for the PAX Era device and platform

LEAMINGTON, ON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) today announced an agreement with San Francisco-based PAX Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), a leader in the design and development of premium cannabis vaporization devices, that will enable Aphria to provide premium cannabis extracts in pods designed for use with PAX's innovative Era device and platform. The Company plans to introduce PAX pods for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, pending anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act to permit the sale of cannabis extracts for vaporization.

"As Aphria continues to drive the evolution of the industry, we are thrilled to partner with a technology leader like PAX to provide a new avenue for consumers to integrate cannabis into their lives," said Irwin Simon, Interim CEO of Aphria. "We are excited to bring our premium cannabis extracts from Solei, RIFF and our flagship medical cannabis brand, Aphria, to the PAX Era device and platform."

PAX has already sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates in the United States and continues to see expansive growth.

"The expected legalization of vapes and concentrates will mark a significant turning point in the Canadian market, providing more choice and new experiences, while opening the door to a range of new consumers," added Simon. "Our strategic alliance with PAX sets the stage for our broad portfolio of vapes and concentrate products to come."

Aphria estimates Vapes & Concentrates will represent close to 30% of the entire Canadian adult-use market by 2021.

"This collaboration compliments Aphria's growing roster of strategic innovation partners, including Manna Molecular Sciences and Rapid Dose Therapeutics, as we pursue new innovations that will change the way consumers interact with cannabis in the future," said Simon.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

