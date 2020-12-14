Aphria Inc. Adult-use Brands Dominate 2020 Kind Awards

Canadian Budtenders Vote Top Honours for Good Supply, Solei, RIFF and Broken Coast

Good Supply wins 'Cartridge of the Year' across all strains

Solei wins 'CBD Brand of the Year'

RIFF and Good Supply take home in the Indica category

Broken Coast wins 'Craft Cannabis of the Year'

LEAMINGTON, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria", "we", or the "Company") (TSX: APHA) ( NASDAQ: APHA) , a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their best life, today announced four of its adult-use brands were recognized by the 2020 kind Awards, presented by kind Magazine on December 10, 2020.

The Company received a total of six awards, the most awards given to one licensed producer. After more than 150 budtenders across Canada voted on the best Canadian cannabis companies and products of the year across 22 categories and thousands of products, Good Supply, Solei, RIFF and Broken Coast took home top honours.

"It is a great honour to have Good Supply, Solei, RIFF, and Broken Coast recognized, by Canada's budtenders. Not only do these awards speak to the quality of product, but to the continued strength of our brands," said Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Aphria Inc. "Budtenders play a vital role in propelling the industry forward, which is why these awards mean so much to us. We understand the value budtenders bring and often use their feedback to help drive innovation. They are the boots on the ground, providing much needed education through their daily interaction with consumers and we truly value the fact that our brands came top of mind across all these categories."

Aphria continues to invest in product innovations, like the recently announced expansion of 510 vapes across its award-winning brand portfolio.

The Company's adult-use brands Good Supply, Solei, RIFF, and Broken Coast, took home top honours in both brand and product categories:

Indica Cartridge of the Year – Purple Monkey by Good Supply

– Purple Monkey by Good Supply Sativa Cartridge of the Year – Tangie Kush by Good Supply

– by Good Supply Hybrid Cartridge of the Year – Pineapple Express by Good Supply

– Pineapple Express by Good Supply CBD Brand of the Year – Solei

Solei Indica Pre Roll of the Year – Subway Scientist by RIFF

– Subway Scientist by RIFF Craft Cannabis Brand of the Year – Broken Coast

