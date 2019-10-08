Aphria Inc. Statement Regarding Emblem Corp. Wholesale Cannabis Supply Agreement

LEAMINGTON, ON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) today issued the following statement in regards to Aleafia Health Inc.'s ("Aleafia") termination of the Company's wholesale cannabis supply agreement ("Agreement") with Emblem Corp.("Emblem"):

"We are disappointed that Aleafia has chosen to terminate its Agreement with Aphria Inc. The Company had every intention of fulfilling its obligations under the Agreement. As a large shareholder of Aleafia, Aphria made good faith efforts to ensure continuation of the Agreement understanding it was in the best interest of all parties involved. However, the termination of this legacy Agreement frees up significant supply allowing the Company to service its brands that are in high-demand across the country."

The Parties are contractually obligated to negotiate for a period of 30-days following the receipt of a formal notice of termination. If the Parties fail to arrive at any agreement or settlement within the 30-days, and if Aleafia initiates a formal claim for damages, the Company intends to vigorously defend itself.

The Agreement is not a material part of the Company's business and operations.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

