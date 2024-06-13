API, Coalition Partners File Lawsuit to Protect American Consumers from EPA's Electric Vehicle Mandate

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) today filed a lawsuit in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) light-duty and medium-duty vehicle emissions standards for model years 2027-2032.

"Today, we are taking action to protect American consumers, U.S. manufacturing workers and our nation's hard-won energy security from this intrusive government mandate," API Senior Vice President and General Counsel Ryan Meyers said. "EPA has exceeded its congressional authority with this regulation that will eliminate most new gas cars and traditional hybrids from the U.S. market in less than a decade. We look forward to making our case in court."

The National Corn Growers Association, American Farm Bureau Federation and a group of six auto dealers representing sixteen brands and collectively operating dozens of dealerships in major markets across the country join API as co-petitioners in today's lawsuit. The auto dealers include Mickey Anderson, president and CEO of Baxter Auto Group; Thomas Maoli, president and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars; Roger Elswick, president and CEO of Community Auto Group; Steve Gates, owner of Gates Automotive Group; Phillip Tarver, owner of Lake Charles Toyota; and Bob Loquercio, owner of Bob Loquercio Auto Group.

"By approving tailpipe standards that focus exclusively on electric vehicles, EPA has ignored the proven benefits corn ethanol plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change," Minnesota farmer and National Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle said. "While it could take decades to get enough electric vehicles on the road to significantly lower GHG emissions, ethanol is a critical and effective climate solution that is available now. We have tried to make this case to EPA to no avail, and now we will make our case in court."

"Farmers answered the call to help America be more sustainable by growing the crops necessary for renewable fuels. Now, the rug is being pulled out from underneath them with unrealistic emissions goals that put years of investment at risk," American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said. "Impractical standards for light-duty and medium-duty trucks will drive up the cost of farm vehicles and force farmers to rely on a charging network that does not yet exist in rural areas."

In March, the Biden administration finalized new federal vehicle emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles that require 68% of new passenger vehicles and 43% of new medium-duty trucks and vans to be electric by 2032.

