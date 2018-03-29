API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability

"As FirstEnergy has said repeatedly, it plans to exit the merchant generation business and retire or deactivate some of its power plants. In fact, these announced retirements are not slated to occur for another 2-3 years. Further, its Davis-Besse nuclear plant in Ohio was just refueled.

"FirstEnergy's claim that the electric grid would be in immediate danger with these power plant retirements is simply untrue. According to PJM, we have more than enough electricity in the grid to handle these retirements thanks to additional natural gas plants in the region.

"For FirstEnergy to cry wolf on the issue of grid reliability is irresponsible and is the company's latest attempt to force consumers to pay for a bailout. PJM is responsible for the reliability of the grid and if there is an emergency, PJM already has the tools to respond."

