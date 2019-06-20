API Fortress Announces a New Test Creation Application for Engineers

In addition, API Fortress is releasing apif-local, an application that contains the core of the API Fortress platform. With the combination of Forge and apif-local, users can leverage the API Fortress platform however they choose, and transition from localhost to the platform seamlessly. The ability to work locally without losing functionality empowers any engineer to create API tests without obstructing their usual process.

Simone Pezzano, CTO at API Fortress remarks: "Continuous testing is a critical need that should involve both testers and engineers. With Forge and apif-local, engineers can take part in writing tests that validate their APIs alongside the code itself, with minimal workflow impact."



Forge and apif-local are available for a free trial. If you would like to try the platform visit API Fortress or contact info@apifortress.com .

About API Fortress

At API Fortress, we believe that continuous API quality is the key to significantly accelerating software releases while reducing risk. And we believe that our API testing platform made from APIs is the best way to ensure continuous API quality. Teams can easily integrate our platform with existing version control, case management, CI/CD platforms, and other IT investments. Getting started is simple: either generate or write tests in your own IDE, our Forge IDE, or a GUI. Now, distributed teams of developers and test engineers can collaborate and standardize on a single testing strategy across functional, non-functional and performance testing. API Fortress tests and monitors SOAP, REST, and GraphQL APIs.

SOURCE API Fortress

Related Links

http://www.apifortress.com

