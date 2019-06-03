API Fortress Announces SAML 2.0-based Single Sign-On (SSO)

"Too many enterprises run into roadblocks caused by testing bottlenecks, which can cause significant delays in go to market. That's why we built API Fortress: to eliminate testing bottlenecks by platformizing API testing and making it easy to embrace continuous testing. SSO is another feature of our platform that further helps teams complete testing cycles more efficiently and on schedule."

As an API-first API testing platform, API Fortress has made it easy to integrate with existing IT investments across version control systems, test case managers, API managers, CI/CD platforms, reporting, and notification apps.

CTO at API Fortress, Simone Pezzano comments:

"In addition to improving user productivity, SAML 2.0-based SSO on API Fortress extends our interoperability with business systems and platforms, as well as simplifies compliance with companies' security policies. If an organization is on a journey to agile or hybrid agile development, microservices or CI/CD, it means increased regression testing on iterative products. SSO makes it easier to extend a standardized testing strategy across distributed teams on those journeys."

SAML 2.0-based SSO is available as a release candidate to existing and new API Fortress customers. For more information, please visit API Fortress .

About API Fortress

At API Fortress, we believe that continuous API quality is the key to significantly accelerating software releases while reducing risk. And we believe that our API testing platform made 100% from APIs is the best way to ensure continuous API quality. Teams can easily integrate our platform with existing version control, case management, CI/CD platforms and other IT investments. Getting started is simple: either automate or write tests in your own IDE, our Forge IDE, or a GUI. Now, distributed teams of developers and test engineers can collaborate and standardize on a single testing strategy across functional, non-functional and performance testing.

