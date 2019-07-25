API Fortress Automates 3-Legged OAuth for API Testing and Monitoring

"Too many tests today don't truly reproduce the user flows a production API sees," says Patrick Poulin, CEO and co-founder at API Fortress, "This leaves risky holes in a test plan, and ignores what is often the very first step for users."

It is difficult to automate 3-legged OAuth 2.0 flows for API testing because 3-legged OAuth 2.0 was specifically designed to require user intervention. 3loa Helper solves this problem by creating a UI interaction to execute the 3-legged OAuth 2.0 flow, and then generates an API for consumption by API Fortress (or any system). In this way, engineers can fully capture real world user behavior, which is critical as more enterprise users embrace 3-legged OAuth.

Now, API Fortress users may validate API authentication and handoff work consistently to collect accurate data about the reliability of login procedures for users. Enterprises should know how third-party authorization solutions are affecting their users.

For more information, watch the 3loa Helper video with API Fortress CTO and co-founder, Simone Pezzano. If you would like to collaborate in the open source project, please go to the GitHub page .

About API Fortress

API Fortress is a continuous testing platform for APIs that helps organizations accelerate releases while decreasing risk.

