API Fortress Brings Testers and Developers Together with Fully Integrated API Mocking

Simone Pezzano, CTO at API Fortress, remarks:

"QA and developers have different skills and soft spots when it comes to test coverage. We help developers dig into the tiny details of implementations, while testers of all skill levels validate complete flows. With us, QA and development can use the same software and language."

New: Mock Recording and Request Logging

API Fortress allows QA and developers to automatically convert API traffic into API mocks and, if needed, customize the mocks for different behavior. The platform can record traffic from any mobile application, microservice, or website, and then use that recorded traffic can be to generate an API test.

Traffic recording can be created with any HTTP client, including the internal API Fortress client, Postman, Insomnia, or HTTPie .

Use cases include:

Enhanced Debugging and Test Creation : Log all requests to mocks to retrieve better insights about client/server communication and solve complex debugging faster. Generate API tests against mock request logs: simply log a request to automatically generate a test.

: Log all requests to mocks to retrieve better insights about client/server communication and solve complex debugging faster. Generate API tests against mock request logs: simply log a request to automatically generate a test. API Test Generation from Unavailable Services : Even if an app is still in an early development stage, or services are not available, APIs can be mocked for API tests.

: Even if an app is still in an early development stage, or services are not available, APIs can be mocked for API tests. Mock pay-per-use APIs during development: Some 3rd-party APIs have a cost associated with every call, such as Google Maps and Salesforce. Now teams can mock API services to allow for development without needless costs.

Some 3rd-party APIs have a cost associated with every call, such as Google Maps and Salesforce. Now teams can mock API services to allow for development without needless costs. Service Isolation: Create mocks of multiple services, and then isolate a specific service from others to see if a failure comes from the isolated service.

