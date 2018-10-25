API Fortress Helps Developers and Automation Engineers Solve Continuous Testing Bottlenecks

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- API Fortress has been the leader in end-to-end API testing and monitoring for continuous integration and deployment since 2016. Today, API Fortress announces new command-line tooling to help developers and engineers design, reuse, and automate functional API testing without disrupting their existing workflows and version control.

API Fortress offers a flexible platform that can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. With new tooling that further extends API Fortress' ease-of-use and flexibility, companies can streamline development and reduce the risk of software defects. That's why thousands of enterprise customers that must keep their APIs consistently reliable, safe and creative rely on API Fortress to implement API testing earlier ("shift left") in their high-powered CI/CD pipelines.

Simone Pezzano, CTO at API Fortress, explains:

"According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, most software defects are introduced early in the software development lifecycle. That very expensive truth is at the core of why API Fortress exists... to align QA testers with developers at the start of software development. No silos. Right away, this helps to eliminate QA backlogs, which cost more than a spike in tech debt. Some estimates put software defects at almost $2 trillion in losses in the U.S. alone. The longer developers put off end-to-end testing in the lifecycle, the more expensive and difficult it is to fix bugs."

Patrick Poulin, CEO at API Fortress, adds:

"As more organizations turn to multi-cloud architectures and embrace REST, SOAP and GraphQL APIs to modernize their apps, it is only becoming more challenging to introduce API testing earlier in the lifecycle. Since day one, we've planned for this. If change from waterfall to agile product development is too fast, too complex, our platform helps companies mitigate growing pains. We're ready out-of-box. Build via GUI or use your own IDE. Focus on what to test, not how to test."

About API Fortress

SOURCE API Fortress

Related Links

https://apifortress.com

