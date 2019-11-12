API Fortress Offers Load Testing from Postman Collections

Patrick Poulin, CEO and co-founder at API Fortress, explains: "You simply import a Postman Collection, generate a functional test, and then use that functional test as a load test. Generating detailed tests has never been easier."

"Functional load testing is game-changing," Poulin adds, "Business-critical apps and services require a complex constellation of APIs that undergo constant iterative changes. Only functional load testing can give you a complete, holistic measure of API performance and functionality under stress."

Ultimately, by unifying functional, integration, and load testing into one platform, API Fortress empowers companies to achieve continuous API quality via automation, so they can focus more resources on API innovation.

Key Benefits of Functional Load Testing with API Fortress for Postman

Real World Load Tests : Emulate actual user behavior, and integrate with any platform in your DevOps toolchain. REST & SOAP

: Emulate actual user behavior, and integrate with any platform in your DevOps toolchain. REST & SOAP Easily Connect Data : Connect to databases with default connectors or use the API Fortress API.

: Connect to databases with default connectors or use the API Fortress API. Continuous Performance Testing : Run load tests as part of any CI pipeline, comparing performance or different code versions.

: Run load tests as part of any CI pipeline, comparing performance or different code versions. Detailed and Managed Reporting : Remediate bugs faster, and understand early in the lifecycle whether loads will lead to functional issues. Manage access to reports with granular controls; deploy on-premises or private cloud.

: Remediate bugs faster, and understand early in the lifecycle whether loads will lead to functional issues. Manage access to reports with granular controls; deploy on-premises or private cloud. Intelligent Scalability: Run unlimited functional load tests on any number of load agents or virtual users. Record API traffic to auto-generate tests. Reuse as synthetic monitors.

For more information, please contact API Fortress for a Free Trial or schedule a demo of functional load testing for Postman Collections.

About API Fortress

API Fortress is a continuous testing platform for APIs that helps organizations accelerate releases while decreasing risk. Visit us at www.apifortress.com for more information.

