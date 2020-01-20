API Fortress Releases Mass Functional Test Generation for API Testing and Monitoring

A critical advantage of Mass Functional Test Generation from API Fortress is the ability to generate large batches of tests that do more than simply contract test against the spec.

Patrick Poulin, CEO and Co-Founder of API Fortress, explains:

With over 95% of API vulnerabilities caused by human error or functional error, it's very important to functional test all APIs prior to release, and then monitor them with the same functional tests. As more companies accelerate releases and incorporate automated CI/CD pipelines, detecting and fixing functional errors before they are released is more important than ever.

Functional tests generated via Mass Functional Test Generation can be easily reused as monitors and load tests. Monitoring with API Fortress functional tests allows companies to differentiate between uptime and "functional uptime," a far more important metric that goes beyond simple ping tests.

Simone Pezzano, CTO and Co-Founder of API Fortress, expands:

We see a strong trend among our enterprise customers to deploy our unified tests and monitors early in the lifecycle, and to test against various staging environments before the APIs are even in production. With Mass Functional Test Generation, our customers can further accelerate and streamline the continuous testing and monitoring of internal APIs.

For more information about Mass Functional Test Generation, please visit APIFortress.com . Learn more about Internal API Monitors powered by API Fortress.

