APi Group Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (OTC: JJAQF; LSE: JTWO) ("APi" or the "Company"), announced today that it intends to release the third quarter 2019 financial results for APi Group, Inc. before market open on November 20, 2019.

The company will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Participants on the call will include Russell E. Becker, Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Lydon, Chief Financial Officer; James E. Lillie and Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairmen.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 866-342-8591 (domestic) or 203-518-9713 (international) and provide Conference ID APi3Q19. You may also attend and view the presentation via webcast by logging onto URL

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2138554-1/3AA981295773D9AB516969F169B9A50A

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call on the webcast or by telephone, 800-839-4018 (domestic) or 402-220-2985 (international).

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation is a market leading provider of commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The Company is a top-5 specialty services contractor in the U.S. with a diversified, blue chip customer and supplier base, a robust service offering, and a track record of successful acquisitions. The Company operates three segments in over 200 locations primarily in the U.S., with its international operations being focused on Canada and the UK. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Kekst CNC

+1 212-521-4845

Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

