API Kicks off Summer Driving Season with Ad Series on America's Energy Advantages

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) today launched a new ad series in key states ahead of the summer driving season urging policymakers to harness America's abundant oil and natural gas – an economic and security advantage for America. The new ads – part of API's multi-year Lights On Energy campaign – features a racecar as a metaphor for America in a race for its future competing against foreign nations, which want to fill growing energy needs. Running this summer on cable and broadcast in Colorado, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Ohio and key regions, as well as across digital platforms, API is educating voters on what's at stake for the future of our economy, security and global competitiveness from Washington's energy policymaking.

"America is in a race for greater energy independence, and we have abundant oil and natural gas resources, a skilled workforce and the innovations it takes to win." Post this

"API's Lights On Energy campaign tackles two of the major issues on voters' minds this year: the economy and national security," API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. "America is in a race for greater energy independence, and we have abundant oil and natural gas resources, a skilled workforce and the innovations it takes to win. Instead of turning to unreliable foreign nations for our energy needs, policymakers must take action to keep the lights on and engines running here at home."

The new spots kick off a summerlong "Lights On Energy" campaign push that includes briefings and events on Capitol Hill, media appearances and columns, mobilizing advocates in priority states, as well as ongoing economic insights, including:

America is the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world , delivering 13 million barrels/day of crude oil and 104 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas in 2023. The U.S. also produced 36 percent more crude oil than the largest OPEC producer in 2023.

, delivering 13 million barrels/day of crude oil and 104 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas in 2023. The U.S. also produced 36 percent more crude oil than the largest OPEC producer in 2023. U.S and global demand for oil is projected to increase . U.S. petroleum demand reached 20 million barrels per day in 2023, an increase of 240,000 barrels per day over 2022 levels. Globally, oil and natural gas are projected to fill more than 50 percent of the world's energy needs by 2050.

. U.S. petroleum demand reached 20 million barrels per day in 2023, an increase of 240,000 barrels per day over 2022 levels. Globally, oil and natural gas are projected to fill more than 50 percent of the world's energy needs by 2050. America is the largest source of post-COVID oil supply growth , adding 3.4 million barrels of petroleum liquids per day since April 2020 . Continued U.S. production growth will depend on market conditions, Washington policies on permitting and on- and offshore development.

, adding 3.4 million barrels of petroleum liquids per day since . Continued U.S. production growth will depend on market conditions, policies on permitting and on- and offshore development. Natural gas was the top fuel for generating electricity in 2023 , representing over 40 percent of U.S. electricity generation.

, representing over 40 percent of U.S. electricity generation. The U.S. remains a global leader in emissions reductions. Since 2015, U.S. methane emissions from onshore oil and natural gas production have fallen 37 percent. In addition, the U.S. switching to natural gas to fuel electricity generation is responsible for more than 60 percent of CO₂ emissions reductions in the power sector since 2005.

America's oil and natural gas industry has a long history with motor racing, including setting standards for engine oil and delivering lower carbon fuels. Just as race engineers, mechanics and drivers are pushing their cars to the limit in the garage and on the track, petroleum engineers, scientists and operators are pursuing innovations in cleaner fuels and climate technology.

API represents all segments of America's natural gas and oil industry, which supports nearly 11 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. Our approximately 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation's energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

To learn more about API and the value of oil and natural gas, please visit API.org.

SOURCE American Petroleum Institute