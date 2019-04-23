API Management Market to Reach a Market Size of $6.2 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global API Management Market, published by KBV research, The Global API Management Market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors responsible for driving the API management market at exponential rates include rapid increase in the prominence of web APIs coupled with the surging demand for private and public APIs. Progressions in the Internet of Things & Big Data, benefits of cost and feature, and the growing requirement for managing API traffic are projected to collectively shape the API managements market over the analysis period.

The North America market would dominate the Global API Management Solution Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.3% during (2018 - 2024). During the forecast period, APAC will record the highest growth rate. Due to increasing demand for API management solution and services, APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period. In developing economies, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India, API management solutions and services in the APAC region are providing huge opportunities.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/api-management-market/

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global API Management Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.7% during (2018 - 2024).

The BFSI market dominated the Global API Management Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 26.6 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.8% during (2018 - 2024). The Media & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.1% during (2018 - 2024). During the forecast period the retail and consumer goods segment will grow at the highest CAGR. Over time, a mix of technologies, computer systems and diverse applications has been deployed by many retail companies to cope with the increasing demand from customers. The customer experience is a very important factor in distinguishing between the wide ranges of shopping possibilities.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Software AG, Axway Software SA, Mulesoft (Salesforce.com), Amazon web services, Vista Equity Partners (Tibco Software), Microsoft Corporation, Dell Boomi, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., and Oracle Corporation. In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. are some of the forerunners in the API Management market.

Global API Management Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

API Platform



API Portal





API Gateway





API Administration





Others



API Analytics



Security

Services

Integration & Consulting



Training & Education



Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Government

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Software AG

Axway Software SA

Mulesoft (Salesforce.com)

Amazon web services

Vista Equity Partners (Tibco Software)

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Boomi

IBM CORPORATION

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

