API-powered Startup Selling Its Intellectual Property

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservec Global, Inc. (RGI), a software startup based in Florida, announced today that it intends to sell its proprietary intellectual property. The downturn in travel spending caused by COVID-19 had a profound impact on the company's ability to grow and scale in the tour and activities industry.

RGI developed it reservations technology to serve people on the move in the multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation industry. With smartphones in the hands of most people, RGI's mobile-first product will complement any business looking to catapult its mobile strategy.

About Reservec Global, Inc. (RGI)

Reservec Global, Inc. (www.reservec.com) was formed in 2019 to provide reservations software specifically for the outdoor recreation industry. By leveraging its proprietary technology, including an integrated mobile app, RGI offers a private-label, turn-key transaction solution to boost and manage users directly on a client's website.

