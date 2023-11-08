API Security Leader Salt Security Named to 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company ranked within Top 40 fastest-growing technology companies in North America

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . This prestigious list is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Salt was listed no. 39 on the list, with a three year growth rate of 4,236%.

Salt continues to experience rapid growth, as IT modernization initiatives accelerate the pace of API adoption and expand API ecosystems across organizations globally. As the first entrant into the API security market, Salt's purpose-built API security platform helps enterprises quickly identify and block API threats. With its powerful cloud-scale big data platform and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, Salt delivers deep context and continuous analysis to detect and defend against increasing API attacks, including those in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the first time as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America,'' said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO at Salt Security. "APIs are modern business enablers, connecting organizations and customers to vital data and services. As a result, they have become an incredibly lucrative attack vector for bad actors. More organizations than ever before are increasing their focus, commitment and investment in API security as these threats continue to mount, a core driver of our rapid growth in recent years."

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Overall, 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

The Salt Labs State of API Security Report, Q1 2023 revealed that 94% of organizations experienced security problems in production APIs in the past year, with 17% stating their organizations suffered a data breach as a result of security gaps in APIs. The Salt Security API Protection Platform delivers the deepest insights into API threats and vulnerabilities to quickly detect and block attacks. By applying its ML and AI algorithms, Salt can capture and baseline all API traffic over days, weeks, and even months, providing real-time analysis and correlation across billions of API calls to protect organizations from API threats.

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

