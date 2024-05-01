API Selected by SkyWest for Full Suite of Crew Management Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accommodations Plus International ("API"), the worldwide leader in crew accommodations technology and service solutions, is proud to announce its selection by SkyWest Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) to provide a comprehensive suite of crew management solutions. SkyWest selected API for its comprehensive end-to-end crew accommodations platform and world-class service, as well as its ability to quickly advance through implementation, which reduces the risks of major technology transitions.

In October 2023, SkyWest entrusted API with its crew management needs, recognizing API's unparalleled expertise and comprehensive procure-to-pay solution. The selection of API reflects SkyWest's confidence in API's ability to deliver superior results and elevate the crew experience.

"We are genuinely thrilled to partner with SkyWest and welcome them into the API family," said Ramzi Kamel, API's CCO. "Our primary focus lies in implementing robust cost controls and enhancing processes for our clients, aiming to surpass the expectations of every stakeholder involved in the crew accommodations lifecycle. We hold firm confidence that API will yield significant results for SkyWest."

"SkyWest is continually looking for smart, efficient ways to enhance the crewmember experience," said Greg Wooley, SkyWest's Executive Vice President of Operations. "We are confident in API's technology suite and service capabilities to help us advance the essential lodging capabilities for our crewmembers nationwide."

Through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, SkyWest served nearly 38 million passengers in 2023. With nearly 500 aircraft in its fleet, SkyWest connects customers to 245 destinations across North America.

Accommodations Plus International is the leading provider of crew accommodations and logistics services to commercial travel clients. API offers an innovative and powerful combination of crew accommodation services delivered through a state-of-the-art technology platform, unique software solutions, and a highly experienced team of service professionals. Additional information is available at www.apiglobalsolutions.com .

