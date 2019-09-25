API Technologies appoints Terrence Hahn as Chief Executive Officer

"I want to thank Bob for all he has done for API and for his leadership during the transition from prior ownership to AEA," said API Board member and Partner at AEA Investors, Vinay Kumar. "We wish him well in his next chapter."

The Board of Directors are pleased to announce Terrence Hahn as API Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hahn is a proven global executive with a demonstrated track record of profitable growth, technology innovation and talent development. He has served on AEA's Senior Advisory Council for two years and is well known to AEA.

Hahn was with Air Products & Chemicals for 19 years in a number of senior leadership roles in Taiwan, Malaysia, Canada and the US. He subsequently joined Honeywell where he served as President and CEO of Home and Building Technologies, President and CEO of Transportation Systems, and Vice President and General Manager of Performance Materials and Technologies/Fluorine Products. Terrence was most recently CEO of Axalta Coating Systems.

Hahn earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"This is a great time to be joining API Technologies and I am honored to lead the company into its next stage of success," said Hahn. "I am very excited to be joining a business with a strong reputation in its end markets and look forward to working with the API team."

AEA Operating Partner and API Board Chairman, Andreas Kramvis said: "We are thrilled to bring Terrence's strong customer driven leadership to the API team and look forward to exploring further opportunities in the sector to drive innovation and growth in the years to come," Kramvis added. "Combining Terrence's skills as a global executive with the strength of our API team will ensure the continued success and growth of the business."

About API Technologies Corp.

API Technologies is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, API Technologies products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space.

Learn more about API Technologies and our products at www.apitech.com.

Contact:

Dana Morris

API Technologies Corp.

+1 (508) 251-6483

dana.morris@apitech.com

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.apitechnologies.com

