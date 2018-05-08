API Technologies to Exhibit at International Microwave Symposium

Featured as an in-booth demo will be API Technologies' OPTO-FIRE™, a U.K.-designed and manufactured high speed micro-optical transceiver. OPTO-FIRE™ answers the need for a flexible, easily integrated solution that also can significantly reduce size and weight in harsh environment communications applications. Additional information on micro-optical transceivers will be presented in API's High Speed Small Envelope Optical Transceivers for Harsh Environments within the Microwave Application Seminars (MicroApps) Program, Tuesday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. in the MicroApps Theater.

Focusing on mobility applications, API will showcase its Inmet & Weinschel brand flexible, high frequency component and subsystem product platforms designed for the ultra-high bandwidth, 5G, low PIM wireless telecommunications market. Addressing the complex medical market, API will highlight both its design and manufacturing capabilities that meet the stringent regulatory requirements of medical device applications, including ISO:13485. Additionally, at the show will be API's custom and customizable high performance solutions for mission critical applications that demand uninterrupted performance and uncompromised reliability in a small form factor. On display will be API's newly expanded EMP/HEMP product portfolio, designed to protect sensitive electronics from destructive EMI and IEMI events.

"API Technologies continues to break new ground in delivering high performance, high reliability component and subsystem solutions for extremely demanding applications," said Bob Tavares, CEO, API Technologies. "We are excited to showcase at IMS our global capabilities to deliver high-value solutions at the accelerating pace of our customers' requirements."

API Technologies is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, API Technologies products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. Learn more about API Technologies and our products at www.apitech.com.

