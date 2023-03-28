API3 Integrates QuintessenceLabs to Provide QRNG Service

API3 Integrates QuintessenceLabs' qStream QRNG to Provide Quantum Random Number Generation for Building Decentralized Applications

CANBERRA, Australia and SAN JOSE, Calif. , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintessenceLabs , an industry leader in quantum cybersecurity, announced today that API3, a provider of first-party data feed services such as decentralized application programming interfaces (dAPIs), has selected QuintessenceLabs' qStream(™) Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution to provide truly random numbers for API3 QRNG, a public good quantum RNG service for smart contracts.

The qStream quantum random number generator (QRNG) uses quantum physics to create truly random numbers, making them virtually unhackable, even by quantum computers. This is critical for sensitive applications like gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and generative art, where maximum security is desired. Unlike pseudo-random number generators, which do not use quantum science, qStream creates true entropy so the numbers it generates can't be re-created by criminals seeking to compromise encryption.

"As the adoption of decentralized technologies continues to rise, the need for prioritizing security and privacy becomes even more critical. By offering QRNG as a public good, API3 and Quintessence Labs play a crucial role in equipping developers with a powerful tool to access entropy in their applications," said Ashar Shahid, protocol engineer for API3.

Through the deployment of Airnode, API3 will provide the output of qStream as a public good, providing developers on 19 blockchains with QRNG. Currently, the permissionless oracle service has seen 85k requests with on-chain prediction markets, gaming, NFT, and lottery dApps utilizing the data feed. The qStream service will provide Web3 developers with access to modern encryption that cannot be compromised.

"True entropy is the key to providing secure encryption keys," said Skip Norton, VP of Business Development for QuintessenceLabs. "If adversaries can't crack the encryption keys, then they can't compromise the content. By using our qStream entropy as a service, API3 is giving its customers unparalleled security, while enjoying the convenience of accessing QRNG as a service."

More information can be found at: https://www.quintessencelabs.com/

About API3

API3 is leading the movement from legacy third-party oracle networks to first-party oracle solutions that deliver greater source transparency, security, cost-efficiency, and scalability. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, they deliver a suite of products, from decentralized data feeds (dAPIs), to QRNG services, providing reliable and professional resources to developers building next-generation applications. For more information, visit api3.org or follow them on Twitter .

About QuintessenceLabs

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in post-quantum cybersecurity. The company offers a suite of solutions and services ranging from qStream, the world's fastest quantum random number generator to qOptica a continuously variable quantum key distribution system which is underpinned by the Trusted Security Foundation (TSF), the industry's most secure encryption key management platform. The company is currently working with governments and organizations worldwide to secure the post-quantum computing future. For more information, visit www.quintessencelabs.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE QuintessenceLabs