Apiax, BASF, and Fujitsu Research Labs to Headline Neo4j's Largest Global Gathering of Graph-Focused Developers

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, shared the key highlights for its upcoming Neo4j Online Developer Expo and Summit (NODES) . NODES, now in its third year, is the largest annual global gathering of graph practitioners, bringing together thousands of application developers and data scientists.

The one-day, free virtual conference is expected to attract more than 10,000 registrants from over 100 countries on June 17. In addition, more than 50 diverse speakers from all around the world will deliver technical presentations and lightning talks covering a wide range of graph-related topics, including fraud detection and investigation, graph integration in the cloud , building resilience against COVID-19 , and more.

Director of Developer Relations at Neo4j, Michael Hunger, shares the impact NODES has on the global graph community and ecosystem.

"NODES brings together thousands of data practitioners for a much-needed discussion on how they can address a wide range of previously intractable problems with graph technology," says Hunger. "Since its inception in 2019, NODES has been a uniquely global, exclusively virtual experience, allowing speakers and attendees to participate no matter their location or circumstances. Every year, new projects are introduced by the graph community and it is utterly incredible to hear about and see the many new ways in which graph technology is used."

Neo4j is pleased to continue its community partnership program for the second year in a row as its commitment to community building and diversity. This year, NODES welcomes a dozen community partner organizations worldwide, including Data Umbrella, NumFOCUS, Women in Analytics, and many others.

Key highlights of the event include:

Keynote presentation from Emil Eifrem, CEO and Co-Founder of Neo4j, on the future of graph technology

Five topical tracks with sessions on unique topics, including machine learning, operations, knowledge graphs, and Apache Spark

Live interactive Q&A panel and virtual community activities

Hands-on training on GraphQL , Neo4j Aura , Bloom , knowledge graphs , and graph data visualization

NODES Extended, a follow-up event after the main conference, to feature additional sessions hosted in meetup-like events

Registration for NODES 2021 is free and open to everyone. Reserve your ticket today .

View the full NODES 2021 agenda .

Resources

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS and Volvo Cars – to reveal and predict how people, processes and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built using Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations and knowledge graphs . Find out more at neo4j.com .

