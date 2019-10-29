APIC recognizes MedStar Georgetown University Hospital as a new 'Program of Distinction' Designee

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. has earned the APIC® Program of Distinction designation for excellence in infection prevention and control (IPC).

Facilities awarded the APIC Program of Distinction designation undergo a rigorous process including a comprehensive document review and onsite assessment by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). The APIC assessment team consists of board-certified experts with 20+ years of experience in IPC.

The assessment team found MedStar Georgetown University Hospital to demonstrate a culture of open communication and interdepartmental collaboration that fosters patient safety. They noted the engagement and support found at all levels of the organization for their IPC program.

"APIC is pleased to recognize MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in the first cohort of Program of Distinction designees for their facility-wide dedication to patient safety and quality improvement," said APIC CEO Katrina Crist, MBA, CAE. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital joins Vanderbilt University Medical Center as part of the first cohort of facilities recognized by APIC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that on any given day, about 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection, and that each year, about 72,000 patients with these infections die during their hospitalization.

"Patient safety is our first priority," said Dr. Lisa Boyle, vice president of Medical Affairs at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. "Receiving the APIC Program of Distinction designation truly validates our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality, safe patient care. This designation also validates our work as a high reliability organization in which every member of the patient care team is empowered to speak up for safety as we collaborate to provide care. Our culture of high reliability sets the stage for our staff to provide safe, evidence-based care – all for the benefit of our patients."

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute-care teaching and research hospital with 609 licensed beds located in Northwest Washington, D.C.

Founded by APIC, the Program of Distinction confers a designation of excellence to acute care facilities for IPC programs that meet a set of high-level standards. The program aims to identify excellence in IPC and provides a new set of standards for the field. The APIC Program of Distinction Standards of Excellence in Infection Prevention and Control represent the highest standards for IPC programs, developed by a team of experts and APIC leaders. The Program of Distinction is a three-year designation.

In addition to recognizing excellence, the APIC Program of Distinction recognizes the importance of quality improvement in infection prevention programs. As such, the assessment team identifies opportunities for improving policies and practices as they relate to the standards to help facilities maintain an increased level of patient safety readiness.

Visit https://programofdistinction.org/ for more information.

About APIC

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) is creating a safer world through the prevention of infection. APIC's nearly 16,000 members develop and direct infection prevention and control programs that save lives and improve the bottom line for healthcare facilities. APIC advances its mission through patient safety, education, implementation science, competencies and certification, advocacy, and data standardization. Visit us at apic.org.

About APIC Consulting Services, Inc.

APIC Consulting Services, Inc. is a full-service consulting firm specializing in infection prevention and control solutions. Founded in 2008, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of APIC, APIC Consulting utilizes the expertise of nationally recognized leaders in the field of infection prevention to reduce risk and improve patient safety in various healthcare settings. APIC Consulting Services executes the APIC® Program of Distinction on behalf of APIC.

