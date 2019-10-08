APIC Releases "5 Second Rule" Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) today announced that the "5 Second Rule" podcast will be available for download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and Spotify starting October 8, 2019. The podcast will air new episodes for download or streaming the second Tuesday of every month.

The first episode, titled "Myth Busters: Vaccines Edition," dispels many circulating myths about vaccines and shares the benefits of vaccines not just for the vaccinated, but those around them. This episode coincides with International Infection Prevention Week, October 13-19, which this year focuses on the importance of vaccination.

"APIC is excited to announce our first podcast," said APIC CEO, Katrina Crist, MBA, CAE. "At APIC, we believe that infection prevention is everybody's business, so our podcast covers the topics that matter to―and affect―everyone. We're talking to infection preventionists and other experts to learn the truth about some common myths related to the risk of infection and to provide pertinent information to share with family, friends, and neighbors."

Why "5 Second Rule"? After dropping a piece of food on the floor, "5 Second Rule!" is often exclaimed before picking up the contaminated morsel and continuing to eat. But is food really "safe" after five seconds? The "5 Second Rule" podcast seeks to answer that question as well as the the everyday infection prevention questions we all have.

The "5 Second Rule" podcast will cover a range of topics that are relatable to the general public and healthcare community. Find the "5 Second Rule" podcast at 5secondruleshow.org, or stream/download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) is creating a safer world through the prevention of infection. APIC's nearly 16,000 members develop and direct infection prevention and control programs that save lives and improve the bottom line for healthcare facilities. APIC advances its mission through patient safety, education, implementation science, competencies and certification, advocacy, and data standardization. Visit us at apic.org. For information about International Infection Prevention Week, visit apic.org/iipw.

