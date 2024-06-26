APIC Solutions Invests in Corporate Technology Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APIC Solutions Holdings, LLC ("APIC") is pleased to announce the recent investment in and partnership with Corporate Technology Solutions, LLC ("CTS").

CTS was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and provides services across Arizona. CTS designs, installs, and integrates specialty systems including audio/visual systems and security solutions including video surveillance and access control. CTS' customers consist of healthcare, educational, governmental, and commercial and industrial clients with various technical requirements.

Regarding the transaction, Jesse Pickard, Co-Founder of APIC, said, "We are thrilled about this relationship with CTS. They have established a strong organization centered around outstanding client service. We are dedicated to building upon their impressive legacy as we move forward together as a unified team. Our investment in CTS will provide us with the opportunity to offer a broader set of services to our customers."

Chris Pickard, Co-Founder of APIC, added, "Partnering with CTS allows us to enhance our technical capabilities and continue to deliver excellent results for our clients. The service offerings of CTS help further establish APIC as one of the top Master Systems Integrators in the Southwest."

Kevin Livingston, President of CTS, shared, "APIC is a great fit for the CTS team. We are excited to be joining forces with Jesse and Chris Pickard and the rest of the APIC team and look forward to bringing new capabilities to our customers."

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

About APIC Solutions

APIC Solutions ("APIC") is a leading Albuquerque, NM based Master Systems Integrator, providing low-voltage infrastructure and specialty systems, security and life safety systems, service, and preventative maintenance, as well as general electrical services. APIC has been a trusted partner in the region since 2012 and provides dedicated customer service with a strong reputation for serving clients across government, education, healthcare, gaming, and commercial end market verticals. For more information, please visit www.apicmsi.com.

About Corporate Technology Solutions

Corporate Technology Solutions ("CTS") is a Phoenix, AZ based specialty systems and low voltage integrator. CTS designs, installs, and integrates specialty systems including audio/visual systems and security solutions including video surveillance and access control. CTS' customers consist of healthcare, educational, governmental, and commercial and industrial clients with various technical requirements. CTS has been a trusted partner in the Arizona market since 1998. For more information, please visit www.ctscabling.com.

SOURCE APIC Solutions Holdings