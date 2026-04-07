Apica Ascent brings intelligence into the telemetry pipeline to give enterprises the clean, governed, real-time data foundation that AI agents demand

SUMMARY

AI agents are generating 10–100x more telemetry than traditional applications, pushing legacy observability platforms, and the budgets behind them, past their breaking point





Platform-centric telemetry architectures built for pre-AI workloads cannot deliver the millisecond-level, clean, governed data that agentic systems require to act with confidence in production





Apica Ascent inverts the model: Process, enrich, and govern telemetry in the pipeline before costly platform ingestion, cutting observability TCO by up to 40% while enabling AI-scale data pipelines





Ascent 2.16 introduces five foundational advances: Synthetic check data as a native stream in Apica Flow, real-time ROI visibility on pipeline rules, a new Real User Monitoring (RUM) dashboard with AI-driven analysis, a new Service Level Objective (SLO) dashboard for enterprise service level tracking, and significant architectural performance improvements that harden the platform for AI-scale telemetry volumes





Apica Ascent 2.16 is generally available today making this release the infrastructure foundation that enterprise teams require

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apica, the agentic-ready telemetry data management company, today announced foundational advances to Apica Ascent that expand the intelligent telemetry pipeline, extend real-user and service-level visibility, and harden platform performance for AI-scale workloads. The release of Ascent 2.16 advances Apica's mission to help enterprises become Agentic-Ready, delivering the clean, governed, real-time telemetry that autonomous AI systems require at up to 40% lower total cost of ownership than legacy observability platforms.

Apica Delivers Agentic-Ready Telemetry Infrastructure for the AI Era Post this Apica Ascent, Agentic-Ready architecture for the AI Era

THE PROBLEM: TELEMETRY DATA MANAGEMENT IS AT A BREAKING POINT

Enterprises today face a telemetry data crisis that is fundamentally architectural, not just a cost problem. The shift to cloud-native infrastructure, microservices, and Kubernetes has already multiplied observability data volumes by 3–5x. Now, AI is about to make it exponentially worse.

AI and machine learning workloads generate 10–100x more telemetry than traditional applications. A single AI agent in production can produce more telemetry in an hour than an entire application stack generated in a day. Yet most enterprises are trying to manage this tsunami of data with legacy platforms built for a world before agents existed.

The consequences are severe. Legacy observability platforms that charge for every byte ingested, stored, and indexed break at AI-scale volumes. Teams are forced to make impossible tradeoffs: Pay a runaway "platform tax" that strains or eliminates observability budgets or reduce visibility into the critical systems that AI agents depend on. Neither option is acceptable when AI agents are making autonomous, business-critical decisions in real time.

The core architectural flaw is this: Traditional platforms treat telemetry pipelines as "dumb pipes" that funnel everything into a "smart platform" for analysis. That model collapses under agentic AI for three reasons:

AI agents need millisecond-level context for decisions and actions, not batch-processed data that's already been ingested and charged by the time it's actionable





Agentic workloads generate telemetry at unpredictable volume and cardinality that breaks general-purpose time-series databases and explodes per-GB pricing models





Siloed, fragmented, ungoverned telemetry is what AI agents choke on, and legacy platforms provide no mechanism to enrich, normalize, or govern data before it becomes expensive

"This is the tip of the iceberg. Organizations experimenting with AI agents today haven't faced the full scale of growing data volumes yet, nor felt the full cost impact. But it's coming, and it's going to force architectural decisions. The time to build the right agentic telemetry control layer is before the problem becomes a crisis so you can implement AI strategy deliberately, govern your data securely, and control costs from day one," said Mathias Thomsen, CEO, Apica.

HOW AI MAKES THE TELEMETRY CHALLENGE EXPONENTIALLY WORSE

Every enterprise technology leader faces the same converging pressures: Observability costs growing faster than budgets, AI workloads about to multiply the problem, and compliance requirements that demand complete data retention regardless of cost.

AI Adoption Inflection: Organizations running AI POCs see manageable telemetry volumes. But production AI agents generate 10–100x more data. Most enterprises haven't budgeted for this reality and can't afford to when it arrives.





Cloud Modernization Multiplier: Kubernetes, microservices, and cloud-native architectures multiply the number of telemetry sources exponentially. Traditional tools weren't designed for this cardinality and the problem compounds as AI agents spawn new microservices dynamically.





Compliance Conflicts: Regulations demanding complete data retention conflict directly with observability platform pricing models that make long-term storage economically impossible. The cost of compliance is becoming prohibitive.





Architecture Lock-In Risk: CIOs and CTOs are beginning to recognize that the platform-centric architectures they built for pre-AI workloads will require expensive, disruptive overhauls to support agentic AI at scale, unless they act now.

APICA ASCENT: FOR AGENTIC-READY TELEMETRY DATA MANAGEMENT

Apica closes the gap between where enterprises are and where agentic AI requires them to be. Ascent is a complete telemetry data management product suite that gives enterprises the pipeline control, storage foundation, and operational visibility their agents require, with up to 40% lower total cost of ownership than the legacy platforms they're already paying too much for.

Unlike legacy platform-centric approaches that store everything indiscriminately and charge at every step, Apica's architecture inverts the model: Process, transform, enrich, and govern telemetry in the pipeline before expensive platform ingestion. Route intelligently. Store cost-efficiently. Enable real-time access for both human operators and AI agents.

"The enterprises winning with AI won't be the ones with the most agents, they'll be the ones whose telemetry infrastructure can support them. Ascent 2.16 is the foundation: A product suite that treats every data type, including synthetics, as a first-class pipeline citizen, that puts real-time intelligence and cost visibility directly in the hands of SRE and platform teams, and that's architecturally ready for the volumes agentic AI will generate. This is how you get agentic-ready before the wave hits," said Andi Mann, Chief Product Technology Officer, Apica.

WHAT'S NEW IN APICA ASCENT

Ascent 2.16 is a foundational release that advances the intelligent telemetry pipeline and prepares enterprise infrastructure for the demands of agentic AI at production scale.

Synthetic Monitoring Data as a Native Pipeline Stream

2.16 introduces the ability to expose synthetic check results as a live data stream directly within Apica Flow, making synthetics a first-class telemetry type alongside logs, metrics, and traces.

Apply full Flow pipeline capabilities to synthetic check data for the first time: Filtering, enrichment, PII/PHI masking, volume governance, and cost routing





Filtering, enrichment, PII/PHI masking, volume governance, and cost routing Enable AI validation workflows: Synthetic probes generate known-result signals that AI agents can use to detect hallucination and verify autonomous decision outputs





Synthetic probes generate known-result signals that AI agents can use to detect hallucination and verify autonomous decision outputs Advances Apica's "all data is good data" architecture: Collapsing the boundary between monitoring and telemetry pipeline management

Visibility on Flow Pipeline Rules

Apica Flow now surfaces real-time cost savings calculations at the individual rule level, giving SRE and platform teams immediate attribution of downstream ingestion and storage savings.

Transforms pipeline configuration from an engineering task into a visible business lever, with cost impact surfaced at the moment a rule is written





Directly supports observability budget control at AI scale, where cost optimization decisions must be made in real time, not inferred from billing reports after the fact

Real User Monitoring (RUM) Dashboard with AI-Driven Analysis

A new RUM dashboard extends Ascent's observability to the endpoint, capturing live user experience data from real devices and sessions, with built-in AI-driven analysis that surfaces anomalies and performance insights automatically.

Extends visibility beyond the server to the end user, capturing the endpoint-level signals that agentic systems serving real users depend on to operate reliably





AI integration surfaces patterns and anomalies in real user metrics automatically





Lays the groundwork for edge observability, an emerging requirement as agentic workloads extend further toward the user

Service Level Objective (SLO) Dashboard

A new SLO dashboard gives enterprise IT and SRE teams native tooling within Ascent to define, monitor, and report against the service commitments that their business depends on.

Enables teams to define and track reliability contracts against the precise service level agreements their business has committed to, within the same platform managing their telemetry pipeline





Prepares enterprise teams to establish and monitor the reliability standards that AI-integrated and agentic workloads will need to meet before those workloads reach production

Significant Product Suite Performance Improvements

Broad architectural improvements to the Ascent substrate deliver measurably faster response times, higher throughput, and improved stability across the product suite.

Architectural enhancements to the Ascent substrate directly set up the high-throughput, high-concurrency processing that agentic AI workloads will demand at production scale.

Improvements are most visible at the substrate level, where AI agents will generate 10–100x the telemetry of traditional applications, making product throughput capacity a foundational agentic-readiness requirement.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Apica Ascent 2.16 is generally available today for all Ascent customers. All capabilities described in this release, including synthetic data streaming in Flow, real-time ROI on pipeline rules, the RUM dashboard with AI analysis, and the SLO dashboard, are included within existing Ascent subscription tiers. Contact your Apica account team or visit apica.io/demo to schedule a personalized walkthrough.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What does it mean for an enterprise to be "Agentic-Ready"?

A: Being Agentic-Ready means having the telemetry infrastructure, metrics foundation, and data quality that autonomous AI agents require to operate reliably in production. AI agents don't just generate telemetry, they depend on it for real-time decision-making, audit trails, and model evaluation. An Agentic-Ready enterprise has a pipeline that enriches and governs data before storage, a metrics layer that can handle extreme cardinality without cost explosion, and a storage foundation that makes any historical data instantly queryable and replayable. Apica Ascent is purpose-built to deliver all three.

Q: Why are legacy observability platforms inadequate for AI-scale telemetry?

A: Legacy platforms were architected as "smart platforms" fed by "dumb pipes;" they ingest everything, charge at every step (ingest, store, index), and only apply intelligence after data has already become expensive. That model breaks under agentic AI for two reasons: First, AI workloads generate 10–100x more telemetry than traditional applications, turning per-GB pricing into a runaway cost problem; second, AI agents need clean, governed, millisecond-level data before platform ingestion, not batch-processed output after it. Apica's pipeline-first architecture addresses both failures.

Q: How does Apica Ascent differ from other telemetry pipeline or observability tools?

A: Ascent is the only product suite purpose-built across the full telemetry data lifecycle for agentic AI environments. Where most tools focus on a single layer, pipeline routing, metrics storage, or analytics, Ascent integrates all seven planes: Flow (pipeline control), Fleet (agent management), Lake (infinite storage via InstaStore™), Observe (AI-powered analytics with LLM dashboards), Forge (high-cardinality metrics engine), Vanguard (end-to-end journey validation), and Wayfinder (test data orchestration). The result is a complete, pipeline-first alternative to platform-centric architectures, with up to 40% lower TCO and no vendor lock-in.

Q: What does Apica Ascent 2.16 specifically deliver for enterprises preparing for agentic AI?

A: Ascent 2.16 is a foundational platform release that advances three capabilities critical for agentic-ready telemetry infrastructure. First, it brings synthetic monitoring data into Apica Flow as a native data stream, enabling enterprises to apply full pipeline governance to the synthetic signals that AI validation depends on. Second, it extends real-time intelligence across the full user journey: A new RUM dashboard with AI-driven analysis captures endpoint-level performance data that agentic systems serving real users must be able to monitor. Third, it adds SLO tracking and real-time ROI visibility on pipeline rules, giving platform and SRE teams the operational intelligence to manage AI-scale telemetry costs and reliability commitments in a single platform. Underlying all of this are significant architectural performance improvements that harden Ascent for the high-throughput demands of agentic AI in production. Ascent 2.16 is the infrastructure foundation that will make future Ascent capabilities possible.

Q: How can organizations get started with Apica Ascent?

A: Organizations can explore Apica Ascent through a personalized demo, a free trial, or a cost savings assessment. Apica's team works with enterprise engineering and platform teams to evaluate their current telemetry architecture, identify cost reduction opportunities, and map a path to Agentic-Ready infrastructure, without requiring a rip-and-replace of existing tooling. Apica supports 200+ pre-built connectors for Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, and open-source environments, ensuring integration with existing stacks from day one.

ABOUT APICA

Apica provides agentic-ready infrastructure purpose-built for the AI era. Apica helps enterprises take control of exploding telemetry volumes by providing the pipeline control, metrics foundation, and data readiness that AI agents demand, at up to 40% lower total cost of ownership than legacy observability platforms. Unlike platform-centric solutions that ingest everything indiscriminately and charge at every step, Apica's pipeline-first architecture processes, enriches, and governs telemetry before costly platform ingestion, giving enterprises clean, governed, real-time data without vendor lock-in. Apica Ascent, the only complete telemetry data management product suite purpose-built for agentic AI environments, serves global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and technology sectors.

Recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Learn more at www.apica.io or visit docs.apica.io.

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SOURCE Apica