Apica Telemetry Pipeline Utilizes AWS to Empower Cloud Innovation, Security, and Cost Optimization

Oct 28, 2025, 08:00 ET
STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Apica, a leader in telemetry pipelines for observability platforms, announces strategic alignment with AWS ahead of re:Invent 2025. The company will demonstrate its Flow telemetry pipeline solution, showing capabilities in AI/ML observability, security, digital sovereignty, and cost optimization for cloud-native organizations.
KEY FACTS
- Apica is an AWS partner
- Company will exhibit at AWS re:Invent 2025 booth #1774
- Flow telemetry pipeline reduces observability costs by up to 40%
- Solution addresses four strategic themes: AI/ML, security, cost optimization, and developer experience
- Available on AWS Marketplace here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/search/results?searchTerms=apica
ANNOUNCEMENT
Apica, a leader in telemetry pipelines for observability platforms, continues its strategic alignment with AWS key themes ahead of re:Invent 2025, where the company will showcase how its telemetry pipeline, Flow, addresses the evolving needs of cloud-native organizations through generative AI, enhanced security and digital sovereignty, and cost optimization.
The cloud landscape is rapidly transforming, driven by the acceleration of AI, stringent security demands, the continuous pursuit of operational efficiency, and the challenge of observability at scale.
Flow meets these challenges head-on, providing a robust and intelligent way to manage the ever-growing volume of observability data generated by modern cloud infrastructures.
EXECUTIVE STATEMENT
Matt Wilkinson, COO, Apica
"AWS re:Invent 2025 will undoubtedly spotlight the next wave of cloud innovation, and Apica telemetry data management solutions are perfectly positioned to help enterprises navigate this future with confidence. Our telemetry pipeline is not just about data collection; it's about intelligent data management that delivers actionable insights, ensures compliance, and drives significant cost savings for our customers leveraging AWS."
STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT: FOUR KEY THEMES
Theme 1: Empowering Generative AI & Machine Learning with Intelligent Observability
AWS Technologies: Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q
Apica Capability: Intelligent observability for AI/ML workloads
Value Proposition:
- Robust monitoring of AI/ML performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness
- Unparalleled visibility into data pipelines feeding AI models
- Optimized compute resource utilization
- Ensured peak performance for innovative AI applications
Theme 2: Fortifying Security & Digital Sovereignty
Focus Area: Security, compliance, and data residency
Apica Capability: Advanced data control capabilities
Value Proposition:
- Filter, redact, and route sensitive telemetry data
- Meet stringent regulatory requirements
- Satisfy data residency mandates
- Provide auditable trail for compliance
- Enhanced security posture for AWS-hosted data
Theme 3: Driving Cloud Cost Optimization
Focus Area: Reducing cloud spending and observability costs
Apica Capability: Intelligent data ingestion management
Value Proposition:
- Reduces observability spend by up to 40%
- Identifies and eliminates redundant or "noisy" data
- Prevents expensive data from entering monitoring tools unnecessarily
- Optimizes spend on observability platforms
- Directly impacts AWS operational efficiency
Theme 4: Enhancing Developer Experience and DevOps Efficiency
Focus Area: Developer productivity and operational excellence
Apica Capability: Streamlined observability data collection and delivery
Value Proposition:
- Streamlines data collection across complex, distributed microservices
- Empowers developers and SREs to troubleshoot faster
- Enables workflow automation
- Supports building more resilient applications on AWS
- Seamless integration into modern DevOps practices
EVENT INFORMATION
Event: AWS re:Invent 2025
Booth Location: #1774
Activities: Live demonstrations of Apica Flow Telemetry Pipeline
Scheduling: Attendees can schedule onsite conversations in advance here.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)
Q1: What is Apica Flow Telemetry Pipeline?
A1: Flow is Apica's intelligent telemetry pipeline designed to manage observability data efficiently. It helps cloud-native organizations reduce costs, improve performance, and maintain compliance by filtering and optimizing telemetry before it reaches monitoring tools.
Q2: How does Apica support AI/ML workloads on AWS?
A2: Apica enhances AI/ML observability by providing deep visibility into data pipeline feeding models built on services like Amazon SageMaker and Bedrock. It ensures optimal resource usage and performance for AI applications.
Q3: What security benefits does Apica offer for AWS users?
A3: Apica's Flow telemetry pipeline enables advanced data control, including filtering, redaction, and routing of sensitive telemetry. This supports compliance with digital sovereignty and regulatory mandates, strengthening security for AWS-hosted data.
Q4: How does Apica help reduce cloud observability costs?
A4: By eliminating redundant and noisy data before it enters costly monitoring platforms, Apica Flow significantly lowers data ingestion costs, helping customers save up to 40% on observability spend.
Q5: Where can I see Apica solutions in action at AWS re:Invent?
A5: Visit Apica at booth #1774 during AWS re:Invent 2025 for live demos of the Flow Telemetry Pipeline and insights into transforming your cloud observability strategy.
ABOUT APICA
Company Description:
Apica provides the most cost-effective, scalable, and interoperable telemetry pipeline solution for observability platforms. Unlike solutions that lock users into proprietary formats, Apica gives enterprises full control of their telemetry data while cutting costs by up to 40%.
Website: www.apica.io
Key Differentiator: No vendor lock-in; full control of your data
Primary Value: Up to 40% cost reduction in observability spend
CONNECT WITH APICA
SOURCE Apica
