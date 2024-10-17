APIContext Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that APIContext is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). APIContext is providing advanced API performance monitoring and compliance testing solutions.

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, APIContext will empower enterprises to ensure continuous API performance with advanced synthetic testing by offering real-world, end-to-end monitoring across Akamai's globally distributed cloud platform. APIContext has launched synthetic tests from 24 Akamai availability zones and uses Akamai's Linode services, including Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE), StackScripts, NodeBalancers, Managed Databases, and Terraform. This integration provides a crucial layer of independent, outside-in monitoring, which helps businesses identify and address potential performance issues before they impact users. With these capabilities, APIContext's solution offers unmatched scalability and reliability, ensuring that high-performance, mission-critical APIs remain compliant, governable, and resilient across multiple regions.

"We are thrilled to bring proactive API performance monitoring to Akamai's extensive customer base," said Mayur Upadhyaya, CEO of APIContext. "If APIs are the backbone of the internet, Akamai provides the infrastructure that powers them for the world's leading brands. Our partnership allows Akamai customers to leverage advanced synthetic testing, giving them early visibility into performance, compliance, and conformance issues — ensuring their APIs meet critical standards at scale."

"Akamai is pleased to bring APIContext's external performance testing and conformance monitoring to our customers through the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program," said Dan Lawrence, Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. "Enterprises relying on APIs can now proactively ensure their APIs perform reliably and adhere to critical standards, scaling these capabilities across Akamai Connected Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai's cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akamai.com .

About APIContext

APIContext offers comprehensive solutions for API monitoring and observability, empowering enterprises to optimize API performance, mitigate risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver exceptional product experiences.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Rohit Chavda

APIContext — Eskenzi PR

+44 7840696711

[email protected]

Chris Nicholson

Akamai Media Relations

+1.508.517.3703

[email protected]

Akamai Investor Relations

[email protected]

