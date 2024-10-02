Apierion Announces Digital Medical Twin for Pets (PetDT)

The Global Healthcare Company Expands Digital Health Offerings to The Veterinary Space, Providing Standardized, Secure Data Management for Pets and Working Animals

VOORHEES, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apierion (formerly MAPay , LLC), the global healthcare fintech company putting patients in control of their healthcare payments and compliant data exchange on the Avalanche blockchain, today announced the expansion of its Digital Medical Twin (DMT) technology to the veterinary field with a Digital Medical Twin for Pets (PetDT). This new offering will provide veterinarians, pet owners, and service dog handlers with secure, comprehensive and standardized healthcare data for their animals. By consolidating medical records, lab results, imaging, and test data into one portable, permissioned platform, PetDT simplifies healthcare for household pets and working animals, providing peace of mind and improved health outcomes.

Following the success of its human-centric Digital Medical Twin in Bermuda , Apierion is collaborating with leaders in veterinary research and top specialists to bring the same advantages of secure, interoperable medical records to pet healthcare. Today's landscape for veterinary care is fragmented, with records spread across disparate systems. The robust technology stack and high transaction speeds on Avalanche uniquely enable Apierion to offer scalable solutions for immutable and secure healthcare records. PetDT aims to standardize these records, creating a universal platform and dashboard for all medical records, labs and test results that ensures timely interventions and a more holistic approach to care.

"PetDT represents a natural progression of Apierion's mission to standardize and secure healthcare data. Just as we are transforming human healthcare, we're now doing the same for pets and working animals, elevating the standard of care and offering peace of mind to pet owners and professionals alike," said Michael 'Dersh' Dershem , CEO of Apierion.

Apierion's PetDT brings key features from its human healthcare solutions to the veterinary field, including the use of blockchain technology for secure, bi-directional data sharing. Through its comprehensive platform and data vault, pet owners and veterinarians can ensure that animals receive timely and effective care, with complete and up-to-date health records.

"In a clinical setting, having an animal's health data at our fingertips through PetDT is invaluable," added Dr. Jenny Witthoff , Biodefense Biosecurity Consultant, VMD, MS. "With the help of Apierion's digital health technology, people will have access to more informed, data-driven care, whether treating household pets or service animals in the field."

PetDT opens significant opportunities in the pet and working dog markets. From sports dogs to therapy animals, PetDT's innovative technology ensures that healthcare data is portable, shareable, and secure. This is particularly impactful for working dogs, whose handlers need real-time access to medical histories in high-pressure situations, ensuring these animals can continue performing vital roles in emergency and rescue missions.

"PetDT doesn't just improve pet healthcare, it ensures first responder animals, such as FEMA rescue dogs, have complete and accessible medical histories when they need it most," said Dr. Cindy Otto, DVM, PhD and Director, Penn Vet Working Dog Center. "With this technology, vets and owners can optimize care, especially in time-sensitive, critical situations where every moment counts."

About Apierion:

Apierion (formerly MAPay ) is a global healthcare fintech company that is deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts, transacting secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of both centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. Apierion is working in association with hospital networks, practice management systems, drug companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. The company is committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers by leveraging blockchain technology to improve and align incentives, reduce costs, and bring increased transparency and data exchange. The company believes in permissible sourced system collaboration, and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful. To learn more please visit https://apierion.com/

About the Penn Vet Working Dog Center

As a pioneer in the working dog field, Penn Vet's Working Dog Center seeks to advance research and veterinary expertise to optimize the performance of scent-detection dogs.

Apierion has no connection, directly or indirectly, with the University of Pennsylvania.

