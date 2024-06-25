Apierion Revolutionizes Healthcare in Bermuda with Deployment of Digital Medical Twin: Creating Security and Data Privacy for Patients, Providers and Payors

First Deployment of Apierion Digital Medical Identity Technology in Healthcare Provision with Credentialing App, Enabling Access That Leads to Better Patient Data Interoperability

VOORHEES, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apierion (formerly MAPay , LLC), the global healthcare fintech company revolutionizing healthcare payments and data exchange with blockchain innovations, today announced the live deployment of the Apierion Digital Medical Twin (DMT) healthcare credentialing application in Bermuda. Following a successful proof-of-concept delivered last fall, the DMT enables providers to use a secure data vault for their professional data, expediting health licensing and enhancing Bermuda's overall healthcare provision. Typically healthcare credentialing is labor-intensive and not easily transferable to other necessary recipients including insurers and government programs. Apierion's Digital Medical Twin for medical providers, ProDT, streamlines this process, reducing administrative costs, enhancing population health outcomes, and empowering cross border standards for sharing of healthcare resources.

"Apierion's mission to democratize healthcare worldwide begins with Bermuda, an island that encapsulates the healthcare challenges affecting communities around the world," said Michael 'Dersh' Dershem, CEO of Apierion. "The health challenges we are seeking to overcome are not unique to Bermuda; they are a microcosm of the inefficiencies in modern healthcare worldwide. Improving public health, beginning with digital records and data management with the Apierion Digital Medical Twin, we can level the playing field, overcome health inequities and increase data access in countries, on all continents."

The ground-breaking Digital Medical Twin and accompanying credentialing app will provide comprehensive assurance to Bermudians that their local healthcare providers maintain the necessary training and licensing to deliver high-quality patient care, while also creating value for providers. The macro goal is globally standardized processes to provide agility and regulatory framework across jurisdictions. The Apierion Digital Medical Twin introduces a dynamic professional electronic representation stored as an NFT, enabling bi-directional data, payment and messaging. Health providers will now have a digital identity stored on the blockchain that authenticates their qualifications and credentials, dynamically updated with permissionable access for authorized users for the supported data.

"Apierion's vertical integration of the Digital Medical Twin across data, healthcare, and monetary development within permissible guidelines is a monumental step towards providing efficient healthcare solutions for Bermuda," added Dr Ricky Brathwaite, CEO, of the Bermuda Health Council.

The Apierion Digital Medical Twin suite offers key features to the three main stakeholders in medical commerce:

ProDt: Digital identities and dynamic NFTs for professionals' information on the blockchain

MyDT: Patient centric digital identities for individuals' personal health information

OrgDt: Digital Identity of the organization such as hospitals, clinics and insurance companies

Apierion is designed to tackle several fundamental problems in Bermuda's healthcare sector, including reducing the cost of care, enabling better allocation of resources within the medical commerce ecosystem, improving patient data interoperability, including social determinants of health (SDOH) and enhancing cross-border care. Prospective regions with similar challenges such as India, Africa, South America and the greater LATAM locality, can also benefit from the revolutionary healthcare ledger technology.

Kevin Richards formerly with the Bermuda Authority and now managing director of Bermuda Asset Management takes special pride as a Bermudian with Apierion's achievement. "My knowledge of Apierion stretches years to when I was first introduced to the ambitious team. Dersh bet his reputation on what he saw in Bermuda as a true 'healthcare revolution' and a sandbox of possibilities. Now seeing this transformation happening here locally and being exported as the 'Bermuda principle' is incredibly moving in many aspects."

Apierion is turning "healthcare to Humancare" with a healthcare-focused mission currently building and deploying a technology ecosystem that enables companies and governments around the world to launch and commercialize applications that reduce costs, promote interoperability, increase transparency and data exchange, and empower individuals with control over their personal health information.

About Apierion:

Apierion (formerly MAPay ) is a global healthcare fintech company that is deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts, transacting secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of both centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. MAPay is working in association with hospital networks, practice management systems, drug companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. The company is committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers by leveraging blockchain technology to improve and align incentives, reduce costs, and bring increased transparency and data exchange. The company believes in permissible sourced system collaboration, and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful. To learn more please visit https://apierion.com/

