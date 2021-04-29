Apiiro Achieves Compliance with SOC 2 Type I Standard

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the industry's first Code Risk PlatformTM, today announced that it has successfully achieved compliance with SOC 2 Type I standards for its SaaS platform. An in-depth audit, conducted by Ernst & Young, confirmed that Apiiro meets SOC 2 requirements for security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

As companies increasingly leverage third-party security and risk solutions, there is a need for trust and transparency into the security of SaaS services. System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 was created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It is an industry-standard reporting framework that builds on the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) and is used to convey relevant information about the effectiveness of an organization's cybersecurity program.

Ernst & Young's audit validates that Apiiro's security practices and operational effectiveness fully meet the SOC 2 process and controls requirements for the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of our customers' information and data. This independent validation of Apiiro's security controls is essential for customers in highly-regulated industries.

"The security of our customers' data is our highest priority," commented Yonatan Eldar, Co-Founder and VP R&D of Apiiro. "We are excited to be able to reinforce this ongoing commitment by demonstrating the comprehensiveness of our security program and achieving our SOC 2 certification."

With its SOC 2 Type I in hand, Apiiro will continue to validate its security program and expects to achieve a SOC 2 Type II certification later in 2021. The SOC 2 Type I report is available to Apiiro customers and prospects upon request.

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide complete risk visibility with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

