Apiiro Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation for its Code Risk Platform™

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro , the leader in Application Risk Management, today announced that it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II examination of its SaaS platform. The third-party audit verified that Apiiro's security controls and operations meet SOC 2 standards, with zero exceptions listed.

As organizations increasingly rely on cloud solutions for security and risk, there is a need for trust and transparency into cloud service providers' processes, operations, and results. System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 was created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It is an industry-standard reporting framework that builds on the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) and is used to convey relevant information about the effectiveness of an organization's cybersecurity program.

Apiiro achieved compliance with SOC 2 Type I standards in April 2021. An in-depth, third-party audit confirmed that Apiiro met SOC 2 requirements for security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The advancement to SOC 2 Type II additionally confirms the effectiveness of Apiiro's technical controls, security processes, and operations. A detailed audit validated Apiiro's adherence to SOC 2 process and controls requirements for the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of customer data.

"Achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces Apiiro's ongoing commitment to the security of our customers' data," commented Yonatan Eldar, Co-Founder and VP R&D of Apiiro.

The SOC 2 Type II report is available to Apiiro customers and prospects upon request.

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ and provides complete risk visibility with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro helps organizations build a risk-based application security program with a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

