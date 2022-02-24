Apiiro Unveils Cloud-Native AppSec Community for Security and DevSecOps Professionals

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro , the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced the launch of a brand-new community that focuses on the unique challenge of remediating risks in cloud-native applications.

The inherent complexity of cloud-native applications necessitates an entirely new approach to security. Code and risks are distributed across applications and infrastructure in development and at runtime. The biggest pain for security teams is understanding, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities before delivering software to production.

"The Cloud-Native AppSec Community is intended for sharing knowledge, insights, tools, and best practices in the era of cloud-native applications, securing the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), and preventing supply chain attacks," commented Moshe Zioni, vice president of Security Research at Apiiro. "The community's mission is to give DevOps, DevSecOps, Security Engineers, and enthusiasts a place to learn, share, and make connections."

Apiiro is a regular contributor to the worldwide security community having launched and supported open source software projects and standardization efforts, participating in working groups, and collaborating with industry organizations. The introduction of the Cloud-Native AppSec Community will enable Apiiro to better support, orchestrate, and coordinate industry-wide initiatives.

The first community-driven event will be a discussion about "Best Practices for Remediating Secrets in Code" and will take place on March 21st.

The Cloud-Native AppSec Community is vendor-neutral and accessible to everyone. Join here .

About Apiiro

Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively remediate risk before releasing to the cloud. Apiiro is re-inventing risk remediation for cloud-native applications. Backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

