Apiiro Wins "Most Innovative Startup" Award at RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the industry's first Code Risk PlatformTM, today announced that it has been named the "Most Innovative Startup" in the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest.

Apiiro presented its platform to a panel of renowned cybersecurity industry judges at the RSA Conference 2021. The conference is in its sixteenth year and is the Security industry's most prestigious startup award. Previous winners include Imperva, Axonius, BigID, and SECURITI.ai.

Apiiro is re-inventing the Secure Development Lifecycle for agile and cloud-native development from Design to Code to Cloud. Apiiro empowers development, security, and compliance teams to deliver faster while reducing costs and risk - all in one platform.

The Apiiro Code Risk PlatformTM helps customers gain visibility into their risk with an application inventory, manage the risks that matter, enforce code governance and compliance, and prevent advanced CI/CD attacks - early in the development lifecycle. By understanding risk across AppSec tools and processes, Apiiro helps transform stand-alone Application Security programs into multi-dimensional Application Risk programs that cover all SDLC phases.

"We are excited and honored to be named the 'Most Innovative Startup' by the RSA Conference," said Idan Plotnik, CEO of Apiiro. "It's so hard to invent something completely new and get such recognition from the market, customers, and the industry-expert RSAC Innovation Sandbox judges. We look forward to continuing to innovate and help our customers solve their most difficult cybersecurity challenges."

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide complete risk visibility and control from design to code to cloud, with every change. Apiiro gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

Contact:

Russell Miller

[email protected]

212-266-0078

SOURCE Apiiro

Related Links

http://www.apiiro.com

