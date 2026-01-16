Apiject to Open New U.S. Generic Injectable Drug Manufacturing Facility in Apex, North Carolina

30,000-Square-Foot Facility Will Advance America's Priority to Reshore Essential Drug Manufacturing

APEX, N.C., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiject Holdings, Inc. today announced the signing of a lease for a 30,000-square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Apex, North Carolina. The facility will house two advanced Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) production lines and operate as an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility focused on producing essential generic injectable medicines currently on the FDA's drug shortage list. The site will also serve as the corporate headquarters of Vanguard Utility, Apiject's operational subsidiary.

The Apex announcement builds on sustained momentum across Apiject's technology, regulatory, and commercial efforts to restore U.S. control over essential medicines. The company has recently filed a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its first BFS-based prefilled injection device, marking a major regulatory milestone for the platform.

This investment supports national priorities to reshore critical U.S. manufacturing capacity and strengthen national resilience in key industries, including essential medicines, at a time when the United States faces persistent drug shortages and heavy reliance on foreign pharmaceutical suppliers.

"America's dependence on foreign sources for essential medicines is a strategic vulnerability," said Jay Walker, Chairman of Apiject. "Reshoring critical manufacturing – from energy and rare earth minerals to pharmaceuticals – is a national priority. This facility represents the next step in Apiject's ongoing work to translate advanced American manufacturing technology into real domestic capacity."

The U.S. faces two urgent challenges in generic drug supply: more than 200 drugs regularly appear on the FDA's shortage list, and while generic drugs account for approximately 90 percent of U.S. prescriptions, an estimated 70 to 80 percent are manufactured in China and India. This level of foreign dependence leaves the healthcare system exposed during emergencies and disruptions.

Apiject's manufacturing strategy is built on advanced Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology. Historically, BFS was used primarily in the pharmaceutical industry for eyedrops and inhalation products. With support from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Apiject has pioneered advancements that expand BFS into a standardized, high-speed platform suitable for most liquid injectable medicines.

Unlike traditional glass vial packaging – which relies on complex global supply chains and lengthy production timelines – BFS forms the drug container, fills the medicine, and seals the dose in one continuous automated process. The technology relies on a single, domestically available raw material, eliminating dependence on fragile foreign glass supply chains.

"BFS fundamentally changes the economics of generic injectable drug manufacturing," said Darren Alkins, CEO of Vanguard Utility. "With Apiject's advancements, BFS can now be used for a broad range of liquid injectable medicines, produced quickly, at scale, and at globally competitive costs – right here in the United States for both domestic and international markets."

Apiject's progress has also been reinforced through commercial partnerships, including licensing agreements with corporate partners to advance sterile BFS manufacturing capabilities for injectable medicines in the United States.

Operating under the FDA's 503B pathway, the Apex facility will prioritize the production of generic shortage-listed injectable medicines, allowing faster deployment of essential drugs manufactured domestically—an advantage that offshore producers cannot replicate.

Apiject acknowledged the White House's leadership and ASPR's role in supporting advanced manufacturing approaches that strengthen U.S. public health preparedness.

"Restoring U.S. manufacturing capacity for essential medicines requires both policy leadership and sustained technological innovation," Walker added. "We appreciate the Administration's commitment to rebuilding American industrial capabilities and to supporting platforms that make domestic production viable and resilient."

About Apiject

Apiject Holdings, Inc. is a U.S.-based healthcare technology company focused on strengthening domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical supply chains through advanced drug packaging and delivery platforms.

About Vanguard Utility

Vanguard Utility is an Apiject subsidiary dedicated to producing essential injectable medicines in the United States using advanced Blow-Fill-Seal technology. Vanguard Utility is headquartered in Apex, North Carolina.

