Apiphani Achieves SAP® PartnerEdge® Sell and Build Authorizations, Offering Buy-Build-Run Model to Customers

With SAP® PartnerEdge® Sell, Build, and Service authorizations now in place, apiphani can source, develop, and manage SAP solutions on behalf of its customers, offering the mission-critical landscape they need from a single trusted source.

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiphani, a Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP) for companies running mission-critical SAP environments, today announced it has secured SAP® PartnerEdge® Sell and Build authorizations. Combined with its existing Service authorization, apiphani can now sell licenses, build apps, and execute implementations for SAP solutions. It can also use its proprietary LuumenAI platform to manage mission-critical SAP estates – offering customers the entire SAP lifecycle of solutions and services from a single trusted partner.

Because apiphani both implements and manages the SAP solutions it can now sell, the company can guide customers to purchase only the licenses they need to achieve the outcomes they want—then help them turn their SAP purchase into lasting value with additional apiphani products and services via LuumenAI, its proprietary agentic-AI platform for managing complex SAP estates.

In addition, the new "Build" authorization now establishes apiphani as a developer of SAP-integrated intellectual property – apps, extensions, integrations, and AI agents – available on SAP Store.

"Our customers don't set out to buy software. They set out to achieve outcomes that SAP solutions make possible," says Justin Folkers, CEO and president of apiphani. "Our job is to help customers select the right SAP solutions, build additional AI-enabled capability around them, and manage the entire landscape intelligently so that every license gets used and delivers concrete value. When our customers realize the full value of their considerable SAP investment, everyone wins."

Earning Build and Sell authorizations required an intense inspection of apiphani's business model, future growth capabilities, AI product innovation credentials, and current service excellence within the SAP PartnerEdge program – reflecting the depth of apiphani's expertise and its standing with SAP.

About Apiphani

Founded in 2018, apiphani has evolved from technology-enabled SAP implementation partner and managed services provider to premier Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP), offering measurable business outcomes to companies running complex, mission-critical SAP environments. While industry agnostic, apiphani specializes in delivering value to compliance- and security-heavy regulated industries.

Media Contact

Adine Zornow

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Apiphani

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE APIPHANI, INC