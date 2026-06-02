Apiphani Names David McDougall CRO to Lead Commercial Expansion as Company Redefines Managed Services

30-year enterprise technology revenue executive joins Managed Intelligence Provider as market demand for Agentic Day-2 support accelerates.

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiphani, Inc. today announced the appointment of David McDougall as Chief Revenue Officer. McDougall brings 30 years of enterprise technology leadership to the role, with a consistent record of delivering double-digit growth, scaling recurring-revenue models, and building high-performing commercial organizations at global technology firms.

David McDougall, CRO Apiphani Inc.

McDougall joins at a pivotal moment for apiphani. The company is executing a strategic shift from Managed Services Provider (MSP) to Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP), a fundamentally different model in which agentic AI and intelligent automation tools proactively monitor, predict, and prevent or self-heal IT issues, while apiphani's highly skilled domain experts orchestrate and continuously improve the intelligence of the AI agents.

Where traditional MSPs deploy large pools of resources to reactively manage IT environments, the MIP model offers accountability for delivering tangible business outcomes – uptime, security, compliance coverage, and cost savings among others. McDougall's mandate is to build the commercial engine that brings this value proposition to market at scale.

"We have spent eight years building something genuinely difficult: deep domain expertise in the most compliance-intensive SAP environments in the world, and the intelligence platform to operationalize it at scale," says apiphani CEO and President Justin Folkers. "This is not a services business with AI bolted on. It is a new category entirely; one that turns accumulated domain knowledge into continuously improving agentic intelligence. The managed services industry has not solved the gap between AI activity and AI outcomes. We have. I am delighted to welcome David McDougall to apiphani. He is exactly the commercial leader needed to make sure the market knows it. This is the right moment. Velocity is the order of the day."

Says McDougall, "Apiphani is the rare company that has built genuine AI domain depth in one of the most complex corners of enterprise technology – regulated SAP environments – and as a result is evolving into the premier Managed Intelligence Provider in that space. Most organizations generate a high volume of AI-related activity. Few have figured out how to make AI deliver real business value. apiphani has. The opportunity to bring our MIP strategy to market at this moment is exactly the kind of challenge I've spent my career preparing for. It all starts and ends with customer value. When you deliver truly measurable business outcomes to customers, company growth follows."

McDougall has built his career helping enterprise technology companies navigate inflection points. He has held both CRO and CSO roles in which he consistently restructured go-to-market models, expanded recurring revenue streams, and delivered sustained double-digit growth. His track record of building outcomes-based commercial models that decouple revenue growth from headcount translates directly to apiphani's transition from MSP to MIP.

During his first 90 days, McDougall will focus on establishing apiphani's market position within the MIP space and building the go-to-market infrastructure to support rapid commercial growth.

ABOUT APIPHANI

Founded in 2018, apiphani has evolved from technology-enabled SAP partner and managed services provider to premier Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP), offering measurable business outcomes to companies running complex, mission-critical SAP environments in regulated industries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hope Eyre

VP, Marketing & Alliances

Apiphani

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE APIPHANI, INC