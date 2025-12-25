TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apirone has announced a completely updated dashboard, built from the ground up on its own design system. This release marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to refine user experience and establish a foundation for future development.

Elements of style

Apirone Unveils Updated Dashboard Built with Comprehensive Design System

According to the team, the redesign goes far beyond a visual refresh. It reflects a fundamental rethinking of how users interact with the platform's tools and data. Every element – from typography and color palette to navigation logic – was revisited to make the dashboard more intuitive, transparent, and efficient for users at every level of experience.

Text styles are now organized around the principle of clarity and hierarchy. Key data points are visually emphasized, while supporting details and navigation elements remain clear but unobtrusive. This approach ensures that users can instantly identify what matters most on any screen.

Interactive elements, such as buttons and toggles, have also been refined: their hover states clearly communicate the outcome of an action before a click is made. The color scheme was chosen not only for aesthetics but also to guide user attention and evoke the right visual associations.

Core features revised

The redesign extends to all major dashboard sections. The main page has become more flexible and dynamic, providing a modular structure that supports the upcoming addition of new cryptocurrencies and tokens. The payment and invoice history section has been rebuilt with a new logical structure, making it easier for users to review activity and have related documents in one place together. This improves financial transparency and simplifies transaction tracking.

The auto-transfer feature has been completely rebuilt to include step-by-step prompts and dynamic fee display, ensuring that users understand transaction costs before confirmation. The withdrawal section has also been enhanced — it now supports mass payments, withdrawals from specific wallet addresses, and QR code scanning, providing users with faster operations with their funds.

What's next

The refreshed dashboard is already available to all platform users. The Apirone team emphasizes that this update marks only the first stage of a larger platform evolution. Two major development tracks are already underway: the integration of an internal asset exchange and the creation of new tools for managing stored funds. These features are intended to transform the dashboard from a simple management space into an active financial hub within the Apirone ecosystem.

