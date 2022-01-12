Apis Cor Becomes First 3D-Printed Home Technology Company Officially Qualified by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to Sell Shares Under Regulation A+ Offering

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apis Cor (https://www.apis-cor.com/) announced it had received official Regulation A+ qualification by the SEC to begin offering shares to both accredited and non-accredited investors. Apis Cor is an industry disruptor that has developed a wide range of advanced technologies and materials for the 3D-printed home industry, and is backed by both the premier accelerator for enterprise startups, Alchemist Accelerator, and At One Ventures – a funder of companies that contribute positively to nature. As the first company to develop specialized equipment capable of printing whole buildings completely on site, Apis Cor originally made international news when it secured the Guinness World Record in Dubai for the largest 3D printed building on Earth. The company has since gone on to refine that technology for practical construction applications and tested it on several pilot projects in the USA.

Apis Cor Apis Cor

"We are so pleased to reach this milestone in our journey to revolutionize the construction industry," said Anna Cheniuntai, CEO and Co-Founder of Apis Cor. "We have dedicated a lot of time and effort to not only developing this tech but also to provide people with the opportunity to join us in reimaging how construction works. We're doing that through education, awareness, accessibility to 3D-printing knowledge, and investment opportunities. 3D-printing the walls of a building is only the beginning. We are now poised to lead the way in an estimated $16.6-trillion-dollar industry."

The Future of Home Construction, Printed One House at a Time

Apis Cor offers a variety of products and services related to the 3D-printed building industry, including:

Equipment: 3D-printing robotic equipment and hardware available for leasing to construction companies.

3D-printing robotic equipment and hardware available for leasing to construction companies. Completed Homes: Fully finished 3D-printed homes available within the United States . The company is currently taking reservations with construction to begin in 2023.

Fully finished 3D-printed homes available within . The company is currently taking reservations with construction to begin in 2023. Apis Cor University: Online courses centered on emerging technology along with in-house seminars and training workshops developed to help engineers and construction workers get familiar with the equipment and learn the process of 3D-printing a structure.

"We are passionate about developing more technologies and solutions to expedite the entire construction process – just like Henry Ford did by automating the car manufacturing business," said Anna Cheniuntai. "We've been refining the process, fighting to reclaim seconds, then minutes from the overall construction time – leading to increasing gains. We're working to shave months and years from typical construction times to help people who are most at-need for housing – people who can't afford to wait. And we're creating fully autonomous equipment that can print buildings on Earth and beyond. The Construction Revolution has begun…"

For the latest company updates, 3D-printing educational and training opportunities, or to view some of the 3D-printing technology, visit the world's first showroom for 3D-printed homes online. Or follow Apis Cor on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter.

About Apis Cor

Founded in 2016 by Nikita and Anna Cheniuntai, Apis Cor is an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida that develops advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D-printing. The company holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Largest 3D-Printed Building on Earth and is proud to be a resident of the Autodesk Technology Centers Outsight Network. A successful participant in NASA's "3D Printed Habitat Challenge" – Apis Cor was awarded top honors in several categories. Apis Cor is backed by Alchemist Accelerator, the premier accelerator for Enterprise startups, and At One Ventures, a VC and private equity firm which supports deep tech ventures that are a net positive to nature and the planet. Learn more about 3D-printing construction technology at: www.Apis-Cor.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McKinney

Business Operations Manager

(321) 473-4523

[email protected]

SOURCE Apis Cor