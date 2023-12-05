Apis Cor to Build a 3D-Printed Model House to Demonstrate Workforce Housing in South Florida

News provided by

Apis Cor

05 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Apis Cor, a pioneer in construction technology, has commenced construction of a fully permitted 3D-printed residential house in Melbourne, Brevard County, FL.

Continue Reading

The 2,168-square-foot house is tailored to meet both long-term and short-term rental needs for workforce personnel coming to the Space Coast region. It features four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, and a spacious common area highlighted by a curved 3D printed wall. Notably, the construction costs are projected to be 38% lower than the current market rates in Brevard, positioning this as a feasible affordable housing option.

The house design was inspired by the growing number of young professionals in Brevard County, where rapid economic growth has spurred demand for innovative workforce housing. Apis Cor's initiative is a response to the changing demographics and housing needs of the Space Coast community, setting an example for growing cities across the nation.

Brevard County's tech sector has experienced remarkable growth, with a 41.6% increase in high-tech employment over five years, adding 10,356 jobs. This economic boom underscores the need for innovative housing solutions, a demand to which Apis Cor's project is aptly positioned to respond.

Construction has commenced, with lot grading and earthwork in progress. The Grand Opening for Wall Printing is set for mid-December 2023. Apis Cor's proprietary robots, Frank and Gary, will utilize durable 3D concrete for wall printing, combining traditional construction robustness with advanced technology.

Trevor Ragno, Director of Construction Technologies at Apis Cor, explains, "Our 3D-printed walls are structurally identical to standard concrete block walls, featuring identical reinforcement and connection details. We are not reinventing the wall; we're using technology to build the same walls faster, more sustainably, and with robotic precision."

"We are thrilled about our varied 3D-printed housing initiatives in the Space Coast. Alongside our projects with Habitat for Humanity's Space Coast chapter, this workforce house model showcases how innovative construction technologies can address community needs and contribute to economic growth," he concludes.

About Apis Cor
Founded in 2016 by Nick And Anna Cheniuntai, Apis Cor, based in Melbourne, Florida, specializes in construction 3D-printing technologies and materials. They hold the record for the world's largest 3D-printed building and are a NASA challenge finalist. Backed by Alchemist Accelerator and At One Ventures, learn more at www.Apis-Cor.com.

SOURCE Apis Cor

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.