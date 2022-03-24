Apisero Awarded Four MuleSoft Partner of the Year Awards

The 2022 awards mark the third consecutive year Apisero has received one or more MuleSoft Partner of the Year awards in a single year, and the second time receiving MuleSoft's Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year award. The awards recognize Apisero for excellence in scaling its MuleSoft practice through training and certification programs, driving customer growth, and supporting communities in need.

Aligned with MuleSoft's commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion, Apisero was honored with the Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year award for its work creating opportunities in the technology sector for underserved communities. The SeroSocial Impact initiative, which launched in 2021, seeks to make a difference in the lives of its community and its people through MuleSoft technology and access to higher education.

"SeroSocial Impact exists to bridge the gap between opportunity and accessibility to high-impact careers in technology for rural and underserved communities," said Savannah Williamson, chief marketing officer at SeroSocial Impact. "Placing people at the center of our program, we empower team members with the tools they need to learn, build, and develop lifelong career skills for success. MuleSoft continues to be a key part of that journey."

"One of the most notable aspects behind SeroSocial Impact is the deep connection we are able to foster within the community," said Kranti Ponnam, chair of the board at Apisero. "By removing barriers to entry for higher education and providing equitable opportunities in the tech space, we are empowering underrepresented populations to grow personally and professionally, with career skills that will last a lifetime."

In today's all digital, work from anywhere world, companies are using digital technologies and data to reimagine their customer, employee, and partner experiences. MuleSoft research shows that creating better connected customer experiences ranks among the top five business priorities for organizations. To create these experiences, companies need to quickly unlock and integrate an increasing number of data sources and apps, wherever they reside.

Using MuleSoft, Apisero serves as a trusted advisor to help companies transform every asset in their organization — data, bots, and applications — into reusable building blocks so that they can innovate and deliver experiences faster.

"The results partners like Apisero achieved last year, from new account growth to expanding skilled practitioners and enabling customers to transform their business, are outstanding. Apisero continues to be a key member of the MuleSoft partner ecosystem, and we congratulate their team on the growth and contributions made to our partnership, joint customers, and to communities in need," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft.

"It's an honor to be recognized as MuleSoft's Partner of the Year globally and across the AMER, India, and JAPAC regions," said Vijay Rao, CEO and founder of Apisero. "These awards highlight our commitment to democratize innovation and deliver connected customer experiences for clients around the world, and reinforce our core alignment with MuleSoft."

Organizations in the MuleSoft Partner Program provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's unified platform for integration, API management, and automation. MuleSoft partners empower joint customers across industries to accelerate innovation throughout their organizations by connecting apps and systems, composing new products and services, and automating business processes.. Apisero has been a global MuleSoft integration partner since 2016 and currently has more than 1,400 certified consultants serving its customers worldwide.

To learn more about the work Apisero is doing with MuleSoft, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/apisero

About Apisero

Apisero is a MuleSoft Strategic Partner and the trusted source of platform solutions for commercial, mid-market, enterprise, and strategic customers. Our certified consultants are skilled in delivering mission-critical solutions that help customers adapt to the evolving needs of their business today and innovate for the future ahead.

Apisero is a registered trademark of Apisero, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

SOURCE Apisero Inc