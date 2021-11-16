Apisero Reaches Growth Milestone with 2,000 Employees

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apisero, which will celebrate its sixth anniversary next April, announced today that it has crossed the 2,000 employee mark. Apisero's 2,000th employee was hired as part of its service delivery segment and comes as the business posted 200% year-over-year growth throughout its two previous fiscal years.

In 2018, Apisero set out on a three-year roadmap toward sustained investment in talent and equitable opportunity. To support this, the company established core programs aligned with diversity, equity, and inclusion-based practices, with a strategic focus on developing its growth in areas of customer delivery and operations. In response, the company has welcomed over 1750 team members across nine countries and continues to hire talent aggressively within the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions.

"When I started this company in the living room of my apartment five years ago, I could never have imagined that our team would grow this large and this full of life," said Vijay Rao, CEO/Founder at Apisero. "We have been fortunate to witness remarkable growth throughout our history, undoubtedly because of the people who work for and with us."

As a high-growth organization, Apisero remains committed to responsible employee growth at a pace that readies its business with the resources and support needed to meet evolving customer demands.

"For half a decade, we have navigated the changing digital landscape by building capacity and skills across all lines of business. As our customers and partners look to us to solve rising business needs, we continue to identify new channels of growth to expand our services and areas of expertise," said Jason Small, Chief Growth Officer at Apisero. "The growth we're seeing is astonishing and is a result of the dedicated care we provide our customers and partners. We are proud to be seen as the go-to digital solutions provider for many of the world's top enterprises."

This milestone comes just 12 months after the company announced its Series A round from Salesforce Ventures and only six months after receiving two MuleSoft Partner of the Year awards for business development, expanded customer opportunity, and humanitarianism.

Momentum highlights for 2020-2021:

374 new clients added between 2020-2021

Awarded 2021 MuleSoft Americas Premier and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year

Recognized as the top partner for driving adoption and success of the MuleSoft platform.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing partners across the Salesforce ecosystem.

Elevated to MuleSoft Strategic Partner

Elevated to Salesforce Gold Partner

Appointed Chief Technology Officer and Chief Growth Officer

Certified as a Great Place to Work ®

Doubled headcount with growth across delivery, operations, recruitment, sales, and executive teams.

Emphasizing the company's deep-rooted focus on people-centricity, Chief Operating Officer Venkat Mudupu notes, "Over the years, Apisero has evolved into an organization that not only attracts the best talent in the market, but also provides a culture built to support all phases of personal and professional development. We are very proud of the team we've created and look forward to seeing what the next three, five, and ten years may bring our way."

About Apisero

As a global leader in technology services and digital solutions, Apisero helps customers break down data silos, automate business processes, and uncover new ways to drive revenue. Partnering with high-growth companies in the SMB, Mid-Market, Commercial, and Enterprise space, Apisero leverages best-in-breed cloud technologies that empower customers to modernize their business and become a digital-first organization.

Apisero is a registered trademark of Apisero, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other marks are those of respective owners.

