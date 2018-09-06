APIStrat 2018 Focuses on the API Economy for API Beginners and Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the OpenAPI Initiative, a Linux Foundation project created to advance API technology, today announced the full schedule for APIStrat 2018, taking place September 24-26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The API Strategy & Practice Conference, known as APIStrat, is a conference focused on the future of the API economy. The ninth edition of the conference will bring together everyone – from the API curious to today's leaders – to discuss opportunities and challenges in the API space. The event covers 13 different topic areas in the API economy, including microservices, API as products, API portals, design of API, GraphQL and friends, API usability and, more.

Keynotes for the event include leading API voices from across the space as well as conversations that are important to the wider tech sector. Keynotes include:

Cristiano Betta , Senior Developer Advocate at Box, discussing A Live API

, Senior Developer Advocate at Box, discussing Virginia Eubanks , Associate Professor of Political Science at the University at Albany , SUNY discussing Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police and Punish the Poor

, Associate Professor of Political Science at the , discussing James Higginbotham , Executive API Consultant at LaunchAny discussing Lessons in Transforming the Enterprise to an API Platform

, Executive at LaunchAny discussing Kate O'Neill , author of Pixels and Place and lead at KO Insights , discussing Tech Humanism: Integration, Automation, and the Future of the Human Experience

author of Pixels and Place and lead at KO Insights discussing Jenn Schiffer , Community Engineer at Glitch discussing Putting Your Best "Hello World" Forward

, Community Engineer at Glitch discussing Steven Willmott , Senior Director and head of API Infrastructure at Red Hat discussing APIs meet Enterprise: Surfing the wave between Chaos and Innovation

Along with panels, sessions and keynotes, APIStrat hosts hands-on workshops, including:

Taming Your API from Sachin Agarwal , Principal Product Manager at LaunchDarkly

from , Principal Product Manager at LaunchDarkly Usable APIs at Scale with Protocol Buffers and gRPC from Tim Burks , Staff Software Engineer at Google

from , Staff Software Engineer at Google A Tour of Mobile API Projection from Skip Hovsmith, VP of Growth at CriticalBlue

from Skip Hovsmith, VP of Growth at CriticalBlue Practical SecDevOps for APIs from Isabelle Mauny , CTO at 42Crunch

from , CTO at 42Crunch Turning External Services to Internal APIs from Chris Phillips , SWAT Integration Architect at IBM

from , SWAT Integration Architect at IBM Secure API Development from Krishan Veer , Technical Leader and Security evangelist at Cisco DevNet

The full lineup of sessions can be viewed here. The event also offers a nursing room, complimentary childcare onsite (pre-registration is requested by September 7), a quiet room and non-binary restrooms.

Registration is discounted to $599 through September 14. Additional academic discounts are available as well; details are available on the event registration page. If you have an interest in becoming a diversity partner for this event, please email apistratevents@linuxfoundation.org.

Members of the media interested in attending can email Dan Brown at dbrown@linuxfoundation.org to request a complimentary press pass.

APIStrat is made possible by Platinum Sponsors Red Hat and WS02; Bronze Sponsors 42Crunch, API Fortress, Authlete, Postman, SmartBear and Stoplight; and Break Sponsor, Capital One DevExchange.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. More information here.

