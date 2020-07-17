APITech announces Components in Space Design webinar series

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces a three part webinar series focused on Components in Space Design.

The webinar series will feature some of the leading APITech engineers in Space design components, and will highlight the emerging trends in space component design, the challenges and how APITech is meeting those current and future design requirements.

Join our Optoelectronic expert Chris Woodend, as he discusses the ever-evolving world of data transmissions in space, exploring how Space domain industry needs have caused a shift from copper connections to fiber, and how APITech is meeting the needs for vastly increased data transmission speeds, and far greater reliability than copper is able to deliver.

The three webinars in the series are:

July 22, 2020 - 11 AM EDT - Copper Can't Cut It: How Optoelectronics is Changing the Way Data is Transmitted

August 26, 2020 - 11 AM EDT - Keeping Your Communication Lines Open – Even In Space

September 23, 2020 - 11 AM EDT - Picking the Right Quality in Space Components

To save your seat for these webinars go to: https://info.apitech.com/space/webinar

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Contact:

Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

