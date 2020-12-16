APITech Announces D-Sub Filtered Connector for 5G Test Enclosures

FAIRVIEW, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced that d-sub filtered connectors for test enclosures used in high-frequency testing, including 5G cellular hardware, have been added to their line of filtered interconnect products.

APITech's connectors incorporate EMI filtering capable of 70 dB from 1GHz to 6GHz in a D-sub connector adapter form-factor. The 4-pole circuit design utilizes materials specifically designed for 5G cellular bands. The one-piece die-cast housing and integrated ground clips result in more effective high-frequency shielding and shell-to-shell continuity.

"APITech's coaxial filter design includes all soldered electrical connections resulting in low ESR/ESL at frequencies up to 6GHz and beyond. The 25-pin adaptor geometry is ideal for 5G testing enclosure applications that require fast and easy 'plug and play' on both sides," said Don Dilworth, Product Line Manager of Ceramic and Coaxial Devices.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

