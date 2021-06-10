APITech Announces David Lynch Sr. Director of RF2M-US Engineering and Nathan Langford as Director, RF2M-US Process Engineering

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced the appointment of David Lynch Ph.D. as Sr. Director of RF2M-US Engineering, based out of Delmar DE and Nathan Langford Ph.D. as Director, RF2M-US Process Engineering based out of Marlborough MA.

David most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer at Filtronic PLC., where he led a global team of engineers that created a technology and product strategy. Prior to Filtronic PLC, David was the Chief Engineer at Trak Microwave Ltd., leading the development of several products for their Space business. He holds a PhD from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK, and has authored and co-authored many professional articles and textbooks. At APITech, David will be responsible for the technical vision and implementation of strategic objectives and aligning technology investments to meet customer needs.

Nathan has worked in the processing engineering and advanced manufacturing field for over a decade in support of the Defense & Space industry. Nathan's areas of expertise include Manufacturing Operations, Process Engineering, Data Analysis, Engineering, and Creative Problem Solving. Nathan holds a PhD focused in Mechanical Engineering and Printed Electronics from University of Massachusetts Lowell.

"David's and Nathan's experience and commitment to excellence in RF design and manufacturing fit well with the APITech culture of innovation. They will be responsible for developing new technologies and capabilities as part of the company's growth strategy and new product development plans," said Ian Dunn, CTO of APITech.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Contact:

Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

Related Links

https://www.apitech.com

