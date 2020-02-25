APITech Announces Karl Anderson as Director of Space Market Sales

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced the appointment of a Director of Space Market Sales.

APITech is pleased to welcome Karl Anderson as our Director of Space Market Sales. He will spearhead APITech's space market focused initiatives, leveraging APITech's current and future activities focused on space applications. Karl will report directly to the Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Michael Schwarm.

Karl's knowledge of customer's needs as it relates to space applications, both "traditional" and "new" space, is strongly aligned with APITech's focus on delivering high reliability space qualified RF and electronics components and solutions to critical space applications. "We are fortunate to have Karl's experience and vision, given his extensive work in space industry. We look forward to his positive impact on serving APITech's current and future customers in the space marketplace," said Michael Schwarm, Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing.

Karl joins APITech with 30 years' experience in sales and marketing in the space industry. He has held senior roles with Moog/Schaeffer Magnetics and most recently with Cobham/Aeroflex where he was the Director of Sales and Marketing. Karl holds a Bachelor's Degree in business management and flight facilities from Troy State University (Valdosta, GA).

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

