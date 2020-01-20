APITech Announces Key Appointments

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITechTM (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced the appointment of three senior leaders.

APITech is pleased to welcome Michael Ryan as Vice President and General Manager (VP/GM) of the RF microwave and microelectronics business unit (RF2M US). Mike will lead all operations, product line management, and program management for the Business Unit. He will also be a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to CEO, Terrence Hahn. Terrence said, "Mike's leadership mindset and experience fits well to the APITech culture. His customer focus will enable RF2M US to continue to be a leading RF spectrum innovator as he drives to meet our customers' needs while continuing to align the team for on-time and on-specification delivery to customers." Prior to joining APITech, Mike was a Senior Executive with TMD Technologies. Prior to TMD, he was the President of Teledyne Technologies' Microwave Solutions Group. Mike has over 35 years of experience in the Aerospace & Defense Industry and has served as Vice President & General Manager of Aerodyne Controls and was the concurrent business leader of W. L. Gore & Associates' Space Flight Products division, MRI Devices division and Microwave Fabrics division. In addition to degrees in mathematics and history, Michael received his BS in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and has an MBA from the University of Delaware.

John Tyhacz has recently been appointed to the position of Chief Technology Officer for APITech. John will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) reporting directly to the CEO. In this role, John will engage with customers to understand their critical needs and direct APITech's technology and capabilities roadmaps. John will also lead the engineering organization to develop robust solutions for our customers' critical applications. Hahn stated, "John is a proven innovator of highly engineered technical solutions across multiple industries and will bring expertise from design to delivery for APITech's valued customers". John has recently supported many organizations in achieving their growth objectives through deep customer understanding as part of his consulting business, J D Tyhacz Consulting LLC. Prior to that, John served for over 16 years at Honeywell International Inc. Automation & Controls Division serving as Vice President in multiple positions as General Manager North American Residential Controls, Eastern USA Sales, Global Supply Chain, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, and Business Process Improvement. John holds a BS in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and an MS in Business from New York University (NYU).

APITech is also pleased to announce that Scott Wolf joins APITech, reporting to Mike Ryan to lead the Integrated Microwave Assembly (IMA) and Power product lines as Product Line Director. Scott was most recently the General Manager for New York Operations for Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC), where he was responsible for a business portfolio of software programs for training Naval Aviators in Anti-Submarine Warfare tactics. Before AAC, Scott was the Vice President of Program Management for the Cobham Integrated Electronics Solutions Business Unit. He also held business leadership roles with Cobham including Vice President and Site Lead for the Lansdale, PA business. Scott holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Engineering Management from Drexel University.

