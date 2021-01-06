APITech Announces Leadership Promotions: Craig Lindberg as Vice President and General Manager RF2M-US; David Cooper as Vice President and General Manager EIS and I&W

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces the promotion of Craig Lindberg as Vice President and General Manager RF2M-US (Radio Frequency, Microwave, and Microelectronics) and David Cooper as Vice President and General Manager EIS (Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions) and I&W (Inmet and Weinschel) business units. Both positions will report to APITech Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn.

Craig Lindberg has an established and proven track record in APITech's critical end markets of aerospace and defense, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy. Craig has led the combined I&W business unit as Vice President and General Manager for the past 5 years with combined experience in leadership roles of over 30 years. He has extensive experience leading global teams to develop and launch new products, expand the product portfolio, and drive customer performance while growing the business.

David Cooper, who has been the Vice President and General Manager of EIS since joining the company in July 2020, will be increasing his responsibility to lead the I&W business unit as well. Dave has over 25 years of experience in the performance materials industry and in driving growth in the development and supply of high-reliability, high-specification industries. Both the EIS and I&W business units have a broad mix of custom and catalog solutions that are brought to market through strong customer alignment, distribution leverage, and digital marketing strategies. David will lead best practice deployment across both businesses while expanding market penetration with a primary focus on aerospace and defense, wireless & telecommunications, and medical/industrial markets.

Ian Skiggs will continue to lead the RF2M-EMEIA (Radio Frequency, Microwave, and Microelectronics) and SSIA (Secure Solutions and Information Assurance) business units of APITech based in the United Kingdom.

"Today's announcement is about accelerating our growth strategy, execution and delivering results to further establish APITech as the electromagnetic spectrum innovator" said Terrence Hahn, Chief Executive Officer, "as both Craig and David have the proven background and performance to lead teams and deliver results for customers and stakeholders."

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

